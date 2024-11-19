ASEAN Refrigerated Truck Market Poised For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach US$ 3.73 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The market, encompassing aftermarket refrigeration systems and telematics services, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% from 2024 to 2032.

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ASEAN refrigerated truck , which includes aftermarket refrigeration systems and telematics services, was valued at US$ 1,362.5 million in 2023. This dynamic market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 3,728.3 million by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.07% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-The surge in demand for refrigerated trucks in Southeast Asia is driven by the region's growing food and pharmaceutical sectors, which require reliable and efficient cold chain logistics to transport perishable goods. The integration of advanced refrigeration technology and telematics services is enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing fuel consumption, and ensuring the integrity of temperature-sensitive products.Key trends driving market growth include the increasing adoption of IoT-based telematics solutions that provide real-time tracking and monitoring of temperature conditions, alongside rising demand for aftermarket refrigeration systems in both new and existing trucks. Additionally, improvements in regulatory standards and the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy-efficient solutions are further contributing to the market's expansion.Key Insights:Market Value (2023): US$ 1,362.5 millionProjected Market Value (2032): US$ 3,728.3 millionCAGR (2024-2032): 12.07%Key Drivers: Expansion of the food and pharmaceutical sectors, advancements in refrigeration technology, adoption of telematics, and a focus on energy efficiency.As demand for refrigerated transportation continues to rise, the ASEAN refrigerated truck market is expected to see substantial investment, technological innovation, and increased competition among industry players. The market's growth is reflective of broader global trends in supply chain management and the increasing importance of maintaining the quality of perishable goods throughout their journey.Top Players in ASEAN Refrigerated Truck MarketRefrigerated Truck Rental PlayersPenske CorpHertz CorpZeusQencanaLalamoveMGM Bosco LogisticsSuccess FrozenRentalorrySystematic Air Conditioning Pte LtdU-COOL Refrigeration LLCEnterprise Truck RentalOther Prominent PlayersRefrigerated Truck PlayersCarrier Transicold.Bernard KRONE Holding SE & Co. KGChina International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd Great Dane LLCHyundai Translead. Inc.Kgel Trailer GmbH & Co.Lamberet SASSchmitz Cargobull AGThermo KingWabash NationalOther Prominent PlayersTelematics Service PlayersArventoAtlanta TelematicsSensel TelematicsGeotabTata MotorsTracko BitTeltonikaIntanglesIntellishiftLinxupFleetioOther Prominent PlayersFor further information, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By SolutionVehicleInsulated TruckChiller Conversion TruckSemi-Freezer TruckFull-Freezer TruckFrozen Refrigerated and ReeferTruckMultimodal TemperatureContainerAtmosphere ControlledContainerOthersTruck Refrigeration SystemParts & SparesTelematics Control UnitServicesRental ServicesPost Purchase Services (Repair & Maintenance)Telematics Services (Data Based Services)Location TrackingTemperature MonitoringFuel MonitoringVehicle PerformanceDriver MonitoringDriver License Card ReadTelephone SupportRoute OptimizationSafety EvaluationOthersBy Tonnage CapacityLess than 1.5 Tons1.5 - 10 Tons10-20 TonsMore than 20 TonsBy Vehicle TypeICEEVBy Temperature RangeFrozen (Below -15°C)Chilled (-5 - 5°C)Dry (10 - 20°C)By End Use IndustryFood and BeverageFrozen FoodChilled FoodOthersRetailPharmaceuticalsTransportationOthersBy CountrySingaporeThailandVietnamIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesRest of ASEANDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.