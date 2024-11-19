TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2024 NEXT GEN ATP FINALS PRESENTED BY PIF AS TENNIS STARS OF THE FUTURE DESCEND ON JEDDAH

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Tickets for the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF are now on sale as Jeddah prepares to welcome the world’s eight best 20-and-under men’s tennis players to Saudi Arabia. The 2024 tournament will be the second edition in a five-year partnership between the ATP and the Saudi Tennis Federation, that showcases the tennis stars of the future.

The 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF will take place at King Abdullah Sports City on indoor hard courts from 18-22 December, with an increased total prize money of US $2.05 million. Tickets and packages start from SAR 30 and can be purchased here.

First hosted in 2017, the Next Gen ATP Finals moved to Jeddah in 2023. It marked a historic turning point as the first professional tennis tournament held in Saudi Arabia and plays a pivotal role in the Saudi Tennis Federation’s ambition to inspire 1 million to play the sport by 2030.

Arij Mutabagani, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation said: "Building on the success of last year's tournament, we are thrilled to welcome the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF back to Jeddah for the second year. This event not only showcases the future stars of tennis but also highlights our commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture in Saudi Arabia.

“As part of our vision to inspire 1 million people to play tennis by 2030, the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF plays a crucial role in igniting passion and interest among Saudi fans and young players by bringing the best young talent in the world to our doorstep."

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: "This tournament is a glimpse into the future of tennis, and we are proud to partner with the Saudi Tennis Federation to bring it to life. By showcasing the talent and ambition of these young athletes, we hope to inspire a new generation of tennis players, both in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”

The top seven players qualify for the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF based on their Race to Jeddah ranking points accumulated throughout the 2024 ATP Tour season. The eighth place is reserved for a Wildcard entry.

The final field will be confirmed upon the completion of the ATP Challenger Tour season on Monday 2 December. The eventual winner will join a star-studded list of Next Gen ATP Finals champions including current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz, and 11-time ATP Tour winner Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF is played in a round-robin format. The eight players are divided into two groups of four, with the top seed placed in Group A and the second seed in Group B. Players seeded third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth are then drawn in pairs and placed in each group. The top-two players in each group will advance to the knockout semi-finals, with the winner of Group A facing the runner-up from Group B and vice-versa.

The Next Gen ATP Finals is known for its groundbreaking innovation and unique format, designed to make tennis faster while bringing fans closer to the action and players.

The Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF strongly align with the Saudi Tennis Federation’s goal of attracting 1 million participants to tennis while developing and nurturing young tennis talent in the Kingdom. Several initiatives have been introduced including the ‘Tennis For All’ program, in collaboration with the Saudi Sports For All Federation, aimed at introducing the sport to more than 60,000 boys and girls in schools across Saudi Arabia.





