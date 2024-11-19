Allegiant Ties Record For Largest Expansion In Company History With 44 New Nonstop Routes, Plus 3 New Cities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Airline Offers New Low-Cost Options to Popular Destinations in 51 Cities

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company

(NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">ALGT ) today announced 44 new nonstop routes, including eleven routes to three new cities: Gulf Shores, Alabama, Colorado Springs,

Colorado and Columbia, South Carolina. To celebrate this significant expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

The flights, starting in February, will expand the airline's network options in 51 cities around the country, offering convenient, affordable air service to premier vacation destinations. With many travelers being mindful of their spending, Allegiant is committed to providing budget-friendly options that allow customers to enjoy their dream vacation. Additionally, the airline has added three airports to its network: Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF), Colorado Springs Airport (COS) and Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE).

"We're excited to announce that Allegiant is expanding nationwide, offering even more travel options to our customers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand. By connecting more cities, we're making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories. Our research shows that customers increasingly want affordability and convenience when they fly. Our low-cost fares and nonstop flights make Allegiant a top choice for leisure travelers."

This addition, one of Allegiant's largest service expansions in its history, is driven by robust leisure demand and the company's commitment to providing ultra-low-cost airfare to underserved communities with limited or no air service. A core aspect of Allegiant's business model is to provide service during periods with strong leisure demand, such as holidays, summer, weekends and school breaks.

The new route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona

includes :

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) –

beginning Feb. 7, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new routes to Colorado Springs Airport (COS) in Colorado include :



Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) –

beginning Feb. 12, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Santa Ana/Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA) –

beginning Feb. 13, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* St. Pete/Tampa, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) –

beginning Feb. 14, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new route to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) in Tennessee includes :

Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) –

beginning Feb. 13, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida include :



Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina via Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) –

beginning Feb. 13, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Moline, Illinois via Quad Cities International Airport (MLI) –

beginning Feb. 13, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

Albany, New York via Albany International Airport (ALB) –

beginning Feb. 14, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

Elmira/Corning, New York via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) –

beginning Feb. 14, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

Omaha, Nebraska via Eppley Airfield (OMA) –

beginning Feb. 14, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

Roanoke, Virginia via Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) –

beginning Feb. 14, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) –

beginning Feb. 14, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Lexington, Kentucky via Blue Grass Airport (LEX) –

beginning April 3, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes to Columbia Metropolitan

Airport

(CAE) in South Carolina include :



Daytona Beach/Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) –

beginning May 15, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $39.* Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida

include :



Huntington, West Virginia via Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) –

beginning May 15, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Columbia, South Carolina via Columbia Metropolitan

Airport

(CAE) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in South Carolina include :



Plattsburgh, New York via Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) –

beginning May 15, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Niagara Falls/Buffalo, New York via Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes to Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) in Alabama include :



Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) –

beginning May 21, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Cincinnati, Ohio via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Belleville, Illinois via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Kansas City, Missouri via Kansas City International Airport (MCI) –

beginning May 24, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Michigan

include :



Myrtle Beach, South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route to Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee includes :

Shreveport, Louisiana via Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts include:



Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new routes to Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado include :



Idaho Falls, Idaho via Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Stockton, California via Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes to Des Moines International Airport (DSM) in Iowa

include :



Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new routes to Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon include :



Fresno, California via Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Cincinnati, Ohio via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $79.* Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new routes to Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia include :



Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) –

beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) –

beginning May 24, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) –

beginning June 20, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

The new routes to Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) in Ohio include :



Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) –

beginning May 24, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey includes :

Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new route to Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington includes :

Los Angeles, California via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) –

beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant .

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 20, 2024 for travel by July 25, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant .

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart,

focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most.

Since 1999,

Allegiant Air

has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations

with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at



Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

Category: News

Category: Routes



SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

