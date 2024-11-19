BJP Slams Farooq Abdullah Over His Remark That Party Lacks Concern For Jammu

Sharma alleged that the NC has perpetuated decades-long discrimination against Jammu and claimed that the BJP has ended this bias over the past decade.

“Farooq Abdullah should apologise to the people of Jammu. His remarks are misleading and intended to create confusion. It is the BJP that has worked relentlessly for Jammu's upliftment while the NC has always been anti-Jammu,” he said, addressing party workers in Poonch.

In a statement on Sunday, Abdullah criticised the BJP for its“lack of concern” for Jammu and promised comprehensive development under the Omar Abdullah-led government.

The BJP chief accused the NC of neglecting marginalised communities and development needs in the region during its rule.

“Farooq Abdullah and his party have been responsible for the discrimination faced by Jammu for decades. From denying development to marginalised communities, their actions reflect their anti-Jammu stance,” Sharma added.

He said that the recent allegation of Abdullah that the BJP lacks concern for Jammu is false and misleading.

“Being in politics does not mean one can utter anything without knowing the facts. Making false statements and charges is not a sign of healthy politics. It raises questions on the credibility of those leaders who indulge in such practices,” Sharma said.

He said that it was the BJP that was at the forefront of real concern for Jammu in all matters and at all levels, while NC discriminated against Jammu and its people right from the 1950s.

Calling Abdullah's allegations baseless, Sharma urged party workers to expose the NC's track record and communicate the BJP's contributions to the masses.

