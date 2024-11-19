Counter BJP-RSS Attack On Idea Of India: J & K Cong Chief Karra To Party Leaders

Addressing the block presidents from various districts in the Jammu region here, he said the Congress philosophy is based on the basic idea of India, which believes in unity in diversity.

The over five-hour-long meeting was attended by block presidents from Jammu Urban, Jammu Rural, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Sunderbani in Rajouri among others.

The PCC president took their feedback on organizational affairs and party structure at the grassroots level, a party spokesperson said.

“The basic idea of India is under attack by BJP -RSS combine, and other communal and divisive forces which is dangerous for the unity of a pluralistic India,” he said.

Asserting that the block presidents are the backbone and the most important functionaries of the party at grassroots level, he said defending and promoting the Congress philosophy mean defending and promoting the idea of India and India itself.

“It is the prime duty of the Congress party and its workers in every nook and corner of the country to counter the fake and false propaganda of the BJP-RSS against the basic idea of India and against the secular ideology being promoted by our leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, prominent social worker and activist from Sunderbani Rajesh Jamwal on Monday joined the Congress in presence of Karra at the party headquarters here.

He assured the leadership of working hard to strengthen the party and promote secular and progressive ideology of the party, a party spokesperson said.

