Delhi Police Arrest Chinese National In ₹100 Crore Online Stock Trading Cyber Fraud Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's Shahdara Station has arrested a Chinese national, identified as Fang Chenjin, in connection with a ₹43.5 lakh cyber fraud case and connected cases totalling ₹100 crore, according to an ANI report.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam told the news agency that the accused is allegedly involved in cheating individuals of over ₹43.5 lakh through stock trading scams orchestrated via WhatsApp groups, it added.

He added that further investigation into Chenjin has linked him to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and 17 criminal complaints registered with the Cyber Crime Portal - all linked to the same Fincare Bank account. The total amount defrauded exceeds ₹100 crore, the report said.

“Further investigation is underway,” Gautam added.

According to the report, action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan on July 24 at the Cyber Crime Portal.

Achuthan alleged that he was lured into fraudulent stock market training sessions and subsequently tricked into investing ₹43.5 lakhs over the course of many transactions, which were directed to multiple bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

During the course of investigation details of bank accounts in which cheated amount has been transferred was obtained and call details of suspect mobile number were analysed.

The team traced the funds to a bank account in the name of Maha Laxmi Traders located in Mundka, Delhi , which was in turn found to be linked to fraudulent transactions, with one transfer of ₹1.25 lakh done on April 24.

Further inquiry led the team to a mobile phone registered which led the team to Chenjin.

Chenjin, a Chinese national residing at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi, was arrested after evidence, including a mobile phone and WhatsApp chat logs were recovered from his possession.

The WhatsApp conversations showed that Chenjin was directing the fraud, including the recharge of the mobile number used in the scam. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)