Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) (OTCQX: CXBMF) Gains On Drill Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF)

The stock made gains today on drill result news, currently trading at $2.2400, up 0.1000, gaining 4.67% on the TSX on volume of ove 1.4 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $2.29.

Calibre Mining just announced additional high-grade drill results from the Company's 2024 exploration program within the Limon Mine Complex ("Limon"), in Nicaragua. Today's results are located across the prolific Limon property ranging from the VTEM Gold Corridor, proximal to the main Limon Norte open pit, and to the west side of the Talavera gold zone, an area with no Mineral Resource.

Additional gold highlights (click here for plan map) from the 2024 Limon exploration program include:

The past producing underground Talavera gold zone:

12.57 g/t Au over 7.1 metres Estimated True Width ("ETW") including 26.65 g/t Au over 3.3 metres ETW and4.29 g/t Au over 35.2 metres ETW, and 3.24 g/t Au over 11.76 metres in Hole LIM-24-4979;

See News Release dated September 10, 2024, for additional Talavera drill results; and

The past producing Talavera deposit west extension demonstrates 750 metres of strike extent beyond historic workings with drilling expected to positively impact Calibre's year end 2024 Mineral Resource estimate with the declaration of a maiden Talavera Mineral Resource.

VTEM Gold Corridor:

12.96 g/t Au over 19.9 metres ETW and 10.59 g/t Au over 13.5 metres ETW and 9.97 g/t Au over 6.9 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4969;

Hole LIM-24-4969 discovered a new structure located 35 metres below surface, open for expansion in all directions;

5.39 g/t Au over 6.4 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4975;

14.64 g/t Au over 7.5 metres ETW including 31.88 g/t Au over 3.2 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4956;

23.36 g/t Au over 2.5 metres ETW including 29.84 g/t Au over 1.8 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4978;

6.78 g/t Au over 9.3 metres ETW including 17.32 g/t Au over 5.6 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4951;

16.34 g/t Au over 1.1 metres ETW including 25.65 g/t Au over 0.6 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4984;

8.59 g/t Au over 2.4 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4893;

5.67 g/t Au over 3.6 metres ETW including 8.96 g/t Au over 2.1 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4971;

25.50 g/t Au over 2.1 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4977;

4.64 g/t Au over 5.7 metres ETW including 13.55 g/t Au over 1.2 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-5018; and

7.63 g/t Au over 2.0 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-5012.

Limon Norte Open Pit (infill drilling)

14.22 g/t Au over 37.0 metres ETW including 66.14 g/t Au over 6.6 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4960; and

6.55 g/t Au over 10.0 metres ETW including 11.84 g/t Au over 5.2 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4957.

Recent news release

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.