Prince Feisal Flags Off Jordan Baja Rally

The rally also serves as the seventh and penultimate round of the World Cup for motorcycles and quad bikes in the FIM Bajas World Cup (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, chairman of Jordan Motorsport, on Thursday flagged off the Jordan Baja Rally, the seventh and penultimate round of the FIA Cross-Country Bajas World Cup, from the Great Arab Revolt Plaza in Aqaba.

The rally also serves as the seventh and penultimate round of the for motorcycles and quad bikes in the FIM Bajas World Cup, as well as the third round of the Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, the National Jordan Baja, and the inaugural Wadi Al Qamar Rally, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Prince Feisal reviewed the preparations for the rally, expressing his satisfaction with the number of participants and stressing the importance of this global sporting event in boosting Jordan's position on the international sports map.

The three-kilometre prologue stage took place at Aqaba's southern beach, determining the starting order for Friday's competition, where results from this stage will contribute to the overall rankings in both the FIA and FIM Bajas World Cup standings.

The rally covers a total distance of 566.46 kilometres, divided over two stages on a route totalling 775.31 kilometres.

In the seventh and penultimate round of the FIA Cross-Country Bajas World Cup, there are 19 competitors, along with 13 participants in the FIM Bajas World Cup for motorcycles and quads.

The National Jordan Baja includes 11 competitors, and 27 participants are competing in the Wadi Al Qamar Rally.

In the three-kilometre prologue stage, Argentinean Diego Martinez recorded the fastest time in the Jordan Baja, while Jordanian rider Abdullah Abu Aisha achieved the best time in the motorcycle category. Saudi Abdulaziz Shaibani posted the quickest time in the quad category, and Palestinian competitor Taha Masoud recorded the fastest time in the National Jordan Baja.