Abhishek Banerjee Calls ‘Compounder’ Character A Career Landmark

Abhishek Banerjee has hailed his portrayal of the 'Compounder' character as a defining moment in his career. The actor credits this role for significantly shaping his journey in the industry.

Banerjee is set to return as Compounder in the upcoming“Mirzapur-The Movie.” Sharing his excitement, the actor said,“I am incredibly excited to bring the Compounder back to life in Mirzapur the Movie. This character has been a landmark in my career and remains close to my heart. Playing Compounder was intense, dark, and edgy, and it resonated with fans on such a deep level. The fact that I get to step into his shoes again-this time for the big screen-is an exhilarating challenge and an honour.”

Banerjee added,“Compounder's story has so much depth and rawness, and I know fans have longed to see more of him. Bringing him back is not only thrilling for me as an actor, but it's also a way of giving fans what they've been asking for. After all, Mirzapur has created its own universe and loyal fanbase, so reprising Compounder will give fans a fresh experience with all the cinematic intensity they expect.”

Banerjee's portrayal of Compounder in Season 1 of "Mirzapur" became one of the most talked-about aspects of the series. With his dark, edgy performance, Banerjee's character left a lasting impression on the audience, even after the character's untimely demise in the first season.

The first season of "Mirzapur" released in November 2018 and the second season in October 2020. The third season was released in July 2024. In October, the makers announced Mirzapur: The Film by sharing a video featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the "Mirzapur film" is set to release in 2026. It will feature the return of Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), and Divyenndu (Munna), alongside Banerjee, who reprises his role as the Compounder from the series.