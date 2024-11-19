Turkey funds Iraq's Development Road project

(MENAFN) Turkey funds Iraq's Great Development Road Project, which targets to link Iraq and Turkey through railways, roads, ports, as well as cities, based on the Turkish trade on Monday.



Throughout a summit with Iraqi executives in Baghdad, Omer Bolat addressed Turkey-Iraq mutual trade ties, the current work on the Development Road Project, as well as commercial transportation, based on his remarks on X.



“The Great Development Road is not just a highway or a rail transit project, but a project of development, modernization and vision for Iraq," he stated.



Noting that the road is projected to finalized till 2030, he stated that "As the Turkish government and Turkish consultants and contractors, we are ready to take part in this project.”



"Another importance of this project is that big vision cities, logistics centers, storage centers, industrial centers will be established inside Iraq," he added.



"We are ready to take part and contribute with our experienced industrialists, experienced contractors and experienced consultants," the minister further pointed out.



