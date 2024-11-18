Rag & Bone Announces The Grand Opening Of Its New Flagship Store In Double Bay, Sydney

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a critical and commercial success in the international world. Combining authentic heritage and modern details, with a strong expertise in denim, the brand has become synonymous with innately wearable clothing for both men's and women's with an edgy yet understated New York aesthetic.

Signal Brands Australia and rag & bone are thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in the upscale Double Bay precinct of Sydney on 29th November 2024. This represents a significant milestone in the company's global expansion and commitment to offering its signature blend of effortless style, workmanship, and innovation to Australian customers.

Located at 31-33 Knox Street, Double Bay NSW 2028, the store combines rag & bone's urban aesthetic, yet approachable, atmosphere that reflects Double Bay's chic sophisticated vibe. Thoughtfully curated selection of rag & bone's menswear and womenswear collections, including everything from tailored jackets to modern denim, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.

"We've long admired Double Bay for its vibrant, cosmopolitan energy and its discerning community of fashion-forward individuals," said Paul Smith, Managing Director – Signal Brands Australia. "This new store is designed to offer an immersive experience that captures the essence of rag & bone, blending timeless design with an unmistakable edge. We're excited to introduce rag & bone to a new audience and provide a place where our customers can explore the latest collections in person."

To celebrate the opening, rag & bone Double Bay is offering exclusive in-store promotions, including gift with purchase and complimentary beverage during the week of opening to mark this exciting new chapter for the brand in Australia.

Store Details

Address: 31- 33 Knox Street, Double Bay

Email: ...

Phone: (02) 9030 3739

Media contact: ..., +612 9059 2502