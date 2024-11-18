How To Avoid A DUI Charge On Blackout Wednesday DUI Attorney, Wichita, KS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't celebrate the unofficial start of the holiday season behind bars; ensure you make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Popularly referred to as "Blackout Wednesday," the night before Thanksgiving has quickly evolved into the largest drinking night of the year, resulting in one of the

deadliest holidays for drivers . Jonathan W. McConnell, a leading DUI attorney in Wichita, Kansas, at the

McConnell Law Firm , is discussing the impacts of a DUI charge and how you can protect yourself (both legally and physically) this Blackout Wednesday!

What Is Blackout Wednesday?

Blackout Wednesday, also known as "Drinksgiving," refers to the night before Thanksgiving. Because many people return home to spend time with family during the holiday season, the night prior to Thanksgiving gives people a chance to reconnect with old friends, often resulting in increased alcohol consumption and an influx of DUI incidents. The popular drinking holiday has become so well-known that many police departments schedule increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the night, leading to potential legal consequences for many impaired drivers.

Understanding Increased Risk Factors

It's no coincidence that Thanksgiving witnesses an influx in DUI reports, as there are several factors that directly contribute to the increased likelihood of a DUI charge. Some of the most common contributing factors include:

Excessive Alcohol Consumption- The social nature of the holiday season, combined with the widespread availability of alcohol, encourages excessive drinking that many individuals may not otherwise take part in. Many bars and restaurants host seasonal events or offer drink specials, enticing patrons to overindulge.

Peer Pressure and Impaired Judgment- Because Thanksgiving often includes family gatherings and travel, people may feel pressure to celebrate more than usual. For many, this means hopping from bar to bar or from one party to another, creating a situation where individuals may find themselves behind the wheel after drinking too much.

Busier Traffic Routes- With more travelers on the roads, your chances of getting into an automobile accident increase, along with your chances of encountering a DUI checkpoint or interacting with law enforcement, as police departments are on high alert during these times. This makes it much more likely for impaired drivers to be caught.

Consequences of a DUI Charge

Getting charged with a DUI on Blackout Wednesday is a sure way to cause more unnecessary stress during the holiday season. According to Kansas statute , Kansas drivers who are both arrested and convicted of a first-offense DUI may face license suspension either criminally or civilly. In fact, an offender's first DUI arrest alone can result in a license suspension ranging from thirty days to one year. Once the license suspension has been served, the offender will likely have to drive with an ignition interlock device (IID) in their vehicle for a period of time and pay reinstatement fees. During the license suspension period, the driver may apply for a restricted license. Subsequent DUI offenses often carry higher penalties, as follows:

Second Offense-







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for two or more years 48 hours in custody followed by 72 hours of house arrest

Third Offense-







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for three or more years 30-day mandatory minimum time in custody

Fourth Offense-







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for four or more years Possible prison time

Fifth Offense-







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for 10 years Possible prison time

How To Stay Safe

The only way to avoid a DUI on Blackout Wednesday is to plan ahead! According to Jonathan W. McConnell, our founding DUI attorney in Wichita, Kansas, at the McConnell Law Firm, the best way to make responsible decisions and ensure you stay out of legal trouble is to:

If you plan on drinking, arrange for a sober driver ahead of time. Having someone responsible ensures that you can enjoy your night without worrying about how to get home safely. You also won't face the temptation of driving, even if you've "only had a few."Take advantage ofplatforms like Uberand Lyft ; that's what they're there for! With just a few taps on your phone, you can secure a safe ride home.If you're celebrating far from home, consider staying at a friend's place or booking a hotel room to avoid driving.Drink responsibly by pacing yourself and alternating alcoholic beverages with water. If you've had even one drink, the safest option is still to avoid driving altogether. With increased police presence, the smallest amount of alcohol in your system could lead to a traffic stop and a potential DUI charge.

Have You Been Accused?

If you are facing a DUI charge, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a DUI attorney in Wichita about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of an experienced DUI attorney in Wichita? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

