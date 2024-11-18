Aggie Makes Social Media Not Suck

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Instantly Automates Social for Small Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Genomics, a boutique AI data analytics and marketing firm serving Fortune 500 companies, is launching its first mass-market product, Aggie, an affordable, user-friendly AI platform to help small businesses instantly create, schedule and publish an entire month's social media calendar in the time it takes to make morning coffee.

Using a proprietary machine-learning model, Aggie analyzes a business's brand and competition, then generates a full calendar of visually compelling, ready-to-publish posts in minutes. Aggie determines which posts generate the most engagement and refines future content to constantly improve performance.

“We believe that social media doesn't have to be so overwhelming, or to put it more plainly – it shouldn't suck,” said Greg Weinstein, Aggie's Founder and CEO.“Aggie eliminates the headache that can be social media management by reducing time-to-post by up to 99.75% and slashing content creation costs by up to 70%.”

Audience Genomics first launched in 2018 to provide audience data analytics to prominent brands such as Universal Studios, Warner Bros., Bain Capital, Horizon Media, AMC Television, Saxbys Coffee and Fenty Beauty.

With a $3.2 million investment led by SPO Capital Investments LLC Managing Partner Stephen Esposito, Audience Genomics has developed a proprietary AI algorithm using six years of social media training data from about 5,000 companies in 150 industries that newer AI entrants can no longer readily access. This data allows Aggie to understand brands even better than the largest consulting firms.

The impressive team behind Aggie features deep expertise in media, technology and finance. Weinstein (The History Channel, MTV) founded A&E's Digital Content Studio and spearheaded original on-demand content for Comcast. Chief Marketing Officer Desmond Croan helped take TRX Training and DocuSign from infancy to global prominence. Joining them are Chief Revenue Officer Gregg Diller (IFC, Sundance Channel), Chief Technology Officer Jared Alessandroni (Sprinklr and Omnicom), Chief Strategy Officer and Lead Investor Stephen Esposito (TransUnion, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Andersen) and Investor-Advisor Steven Lewis, an Emmy Award-winning producer and communications strategist.

They're now launching Aggie, a subscription SaaS tool, to spare millions of small businesses the hassle of handling social media on their own and the cost of pricey social media managers or agencies. Aggie analyzes a small business' brand and competition, provides social media planning and analytics on a user-friendly platform, and instantly creates photo-realistic content for Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Threads. Aggie will expand to additional social platforms and include video content in the coming months.

“Aggie is an instant social partner that's perfect for busy small business owners who need their time back,” Weinstein said.“With AI, we're bringing professional-quality social media to everyone – not just big brands with big budgets. Aggie is affordable, easy-to-use, and ready to handle all our clients' social media needs from start to finish.”

Aggie's features include:



Instant Social Post Creation : Aggie instantly fills social media calendars with suggested posts. Each day's content is displayed visually for easy planning.

Quick Review Process : Approve or edit posts with just a tap, finalizing content in as little as five minutes.

Automatic Scheduling/Posting : Aggie automatically schedules and posts a month's worth of content at the ideal time on multiple platforms, eliminating the need to post one by one.

Personalization : Customized images, logos, texts and colors. Aggie learns a user's style and audience preferences, improving future posts.

Complete Brand Report: Aggie captures your voice and determines which posts work best and create the highest engagement.

Instant Competitive Analysis : How users' social media compares to others in their industry. 24/7 Access to Social Media Experts: If users need help, humans are available for support.



“It has completely revolutionized the way we do social media,” said Sam Lavey, marketing and social media director for Gleem Beauty, a boutique skincare startup that saw sales nearly triple after turning to Aggie.“It now takes a tiny fraction of the time to do what used to be an all-day task for me. Click rates went up, purchases went up – everything is just going up. Aggie nails it.”

About Audience Genomics:

Audience Genomics, founded in 2018, is an exclusive audience insights platform featuring a proprietary AI algorithm designed to help top corporate brands such as Universal Studios, Fenty Beauty, and Warner Bros. With the launch of Aggie, its first mass-market product, Audience Genomics is bringing an affordable, user-friendly AI platform to small and medium-sized businesses. Aggie automates the entire social media management process-generating, scheduling, and optimizing posts using AI-powered analytics-reducing time to post by 99.75% and content creation costs by up to 70%. Backed by years of R&D and millions in investment, Aggie delivers enterprise-level social media capabilities to everyday users, making professional-grade marketing accessible, efficient and affordable.









