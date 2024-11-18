Attorney Courtney Smith Opens CH Smith Law Firm With Offices In Tampa And Plantation, Specializing In Accident Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CH Smith Law Firm opens offices in Tampa and Plantation, FL, offering services for automobile accidents, trucking accidents and slip and fall cases.

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned attorney and community advocate Courtney Smith is pleased to announce the launch of CH Smith Law Firm, a premier personal injury and civil litigation practice with locations in Tampa and Plantation, Florida. With nearly 20 years of legal experience, Attorney Smith brings a unique combination of skill, compassion, and a dedication to justice to every case he handles.

CH Smith Law Firm offers comprehensive legal services in personal injury cases, including automobile accidents , trucking accidents , slip trip and fall cases , and more. The firm is committed to helping clients across Florida obtain the justice and compensation they deserve after enduring significant injuries and hardships. Each case is approached with the values of inclusivity, integrity, and a dedication to excellence, values that have guided Attorney Smith's impressive legal career.

Attorney Smith's professional journey reflects his commitment to advocating for individuals and families in need. Born and raised in Jamaica, Smith's Caribbean heritage and deep ties to Florida's communities shape his approach, allowing him to provide empathetic, client-centered legal representation. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and went on to graduate from Stetson University College of Law, where he was an award-winning member of the school's nationally recognized trial advocacy team.

Before founding CH Smith Law Firm, Attorney Smith gained invaluable experience as an Assistant State Attorney in Pinellas County, where he tried over 60 jury cases and rose to the role of lead trial attorney in his division. This prosecutorial background, combined with his experience at prestigious civil law firms defending cases of medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and personal injury, gives Smith a well-rounded perspective on the legal process, both in and out of the courtroom.

Under his leadership, CH Smith Law Firm is dedicated to representing clients in cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, and catastrophic injuries. With a proven track record of success, Smith and his team have secured significant settlements and verdicts, ensuring that clients' rights are upheld and justice is served.

Attorney Smith and the team at CH Smith Law Firm welcome clients to contact them for a free, no-obligation consultation. With two accessible offices in Tampa and Plantation, CH Smith Law Firm is ready to serve clients across Florida with the compassionate, experienced, and effective legal representation they deserve.

