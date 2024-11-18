AMP® Lighting Introduces AMP SECURETM --A Versatile, Universal Voltage Outdoor Lighting Product Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP® Lighting, a leading innovator in landscape lighting, announces the launch of AMP SECURETM, a new line of universal voltage outdoor lighting designed for diverse applications.



To address common outdoor lighting needs, AMP SECURETM offers a comprehensive range of products, including area lights, flood lights, wall packs, and barn lights. AMP SECURETM products provide a complete solution for any outdoor lighting project with key advantages in performance, efficiency, and ease of use:



Durable Construction:

Built from die-cast aluminum, finished with a high-end marine grade polyester powder coat for longevity and reliability.

Versatile Power Options: Most fixtures feature universal voltage (120-277V) for compatibility across installations.

Customizable Performance: Selectable lumen output and CCT provide flexibility to meet project-specific needs.

Flexible Applications: Appropriate for commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Control Features: Equipped with a dusk-to-dawn photosensor for automatic lighting control (*Area light includes a NEMA 3-pin receptacle).

Building Customer Trust Through Independent Validation:



AMP SECURETM products carry rigorous third-party certifications from leading organizations, underscoring AMP's commitment to quality, performance, and efficiency.

Direct and Convenient Purchasing Options:



AMP® Lighting proudly serves contractors directly via its e-commerce platform and strategically located warehouses across the U.S. By selling direct and online, AMP® ensures fast, efficient delivery of products, providing contractors with the convenience they need to complete projects quickly.



"With AMP SECURETM, we've created an outdoor lighting product line that directly supports contractors, giving them access to high-quality, competitively priced products without the need to go through a distributor," said John DiNardi, President of AMP® Lighting. "AMP SECURETM products are built for versatility, featuring universal voltage (120-277V) with selectable lumen output and color temperature, allowing contractors to adapt each fixture to project-specific needs. With strategically located warehouses for fast delivery and 5-star U.S.-based contractor support, AMP SECURETM ensures contractors have reliable solutions to streamline installations and achieve optimal results. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that simplify work, maximize value, and make AMP® a trusted outdoor lighting partner."



About AMP® Lighting

AMP® Lighting is a leading manufacturer of innovative and durable lighting solutions. We empower lighting professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed, including easy ordering, fast shipping, and comprehensive support.



