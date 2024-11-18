Enphase Energy Begins Shipments For IQ Battery 5Ps Produced In The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced initial shipments of IQ® Battery 5Ps produced in the United States that can help projects qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit. The Domestic Content Bonus Credit is a tax credit that aims to encourage and clean energy deployments in the United States as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The domestic content bonus tax credit is only available to commercial asset owners, which includes commercial businesses adding solar and PPA/lease providers who own residential solar and battery projects. Projects using Enphase microinverters and batteries supplied from contract manufacturing partners in the United States, as well as a small amount of additional U.S.-made solar racking equipment, could qualify for the tax credits.

“Enphase has been a name our customers trust for solar products, and the IQ Battery 5P is a natural extension of that relationship,” said Ken Lima, CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Systems.“With manufacturing now happening at U.S. facilities, we're able to offer a product that not only performs excellently but also aligns with the values of American homeowners who prioritize local innovation and quality. It's a new chapter for renewable energy that's built right here at home.”

“We've trusted Enphase products for years, and the IQ Battery 5P now being made at U.S. manufacturing facilities is a game changer for our customers,” said Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power.“The proven technology and additional tax benefits ensures we're delivering a reliable, cutting-edge product that our customers can depend on for energy security and savings.”

“We're excited to begin offering IQ Battery 5Ps produced in the U.S. to households across the country,” said Atul Raj, president at V3 Electric.“It's a reliable, adaptable solution that now further supports American jobs and energy independence, while delivering the quality our customers expect and trust.”

“This marks a powerful shift for Enphase and our customers,” said Ken Fong, vice president and general manager of the Americas at Enphase Energy.“The launch of IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters from U.S. contract manufacturing facilities is a testament to our focus on providing reliable, forward-thinking solutions that meet the evolving needs of American homeowners. We're not just advancing clean energy but are also building a foundation for resilient communities by investing in domestic manufacturing and delivering top-tier technology to the market.”

Enphase also recently began shipping IQ8HCTM Microinverters supplied from manufacturing facilities in the United States with higher domestic content than previous models. Both the IQ Battery 5Ps and IQ8HC Microinverters have SKUs with a“DOM” suffix, indicating they are made with domestic content.

Enphase encourages those interested in the domestic content bonus tax credit to consult their own legal and tax professionals to confirm whether qualification for the credit is applicable. Please visit the website for more information about IQ Battery 5Ps and Enphase manufacturing .

