Advanced Technology International Launches ATI Foundation To Support Local Community

“The formation of the ATI Foundation is a testament to ATI's long-standing commitment to philanthropy, particularly in supporting the communities in which our team lives,” said Dolly Pelto, the ATI Foundation's Executive Director.“We are dedicated to seeing our communities thrive, and we are excited to see the Foundation make a tangible difference.”

The ATI Foundation will extend the reach of ATI's impact by focusing its philanthropy on South Carolina and the local communities where ATI employees and partners are located. The Foundation will provide opportunities for under-represented populations and support workforce development efforts important to the U.S. industrial base. ATI's recent charitable donations have supported organizations that benefit the military and veteran populations, the environment, healthcare efforts, children and youth or college and career readiness, basic human needs, and animal rescue and rehabilitation.

“The ATI Foundation is a bridge that connects ATI's work in addressing the nation's most critical challenges to the challenges in our local community,” said Mica Dolan, Foundation Board Chair and ATI President and COO.“We're thrilled to make a direct impact on those around us and empower our team to support the Foundation through volunteer opportunities and collaborative projects.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for ATI as we launch the ATI Foundation,” said Chris Van Metre, ATI's Board Chair.“This initiative will create lasting change in our team and our communities. We hope to inspire others to join us on this journey, ensuring a brighter future for all.”

