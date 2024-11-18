Differences In Northern Defense System Compared To Other Regions Of Ukraine Explained By Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defense system along Ukraine's northern border is notably different from other regions due to its unique terrain, which includes extensive swamps and dense forests. However, the Defense Forces have adapted effectively to these challenging conditions.

According to Ukrinform, Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesperson for the Siversk Operational Tactical Group of Troops, elaborated on this during a television broadcast.

"The use of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is predominantly seen along the northern border. We are always vigilant in this regard, aware of the existence of these sabotage units, tracking their activities closely. We have trained counter-sabotage reserves and actively utilize technical detection means," said Colonel Mysnyk.

He emphasized that the northern border defense system is distinct from other regions due to the challenging natural and topographical conditions. "The area is characterized by vast forested regions, numerous swamps, and small rivers, which significantly influence the construction of our defensive systems. We've structured our defenses to effectively counter any enemy incursions, preventing them from advancing deeper into our territory," he explained.

There are areas where traditional fortifications are impractical because of high groundwater levels, making the ground too swampy. "In such places, it is impossible to build standard fortifications since the groundwater is essentially at the surface," Mysnyk noted.

He also highlighted that the Defense Forces have been aware of these regional challenges since 2022 and have developed a layered defense system that is both effective and reliable.

Mysnyk pointed out that in recent days, there has been a noticeable decrease in the activity of enemy sabotage groups along the northern border. However, Russian forces continue to terrorize the civilian population with drone strikes and missile attacks.

According to Ukrinform, there are currently no signs of the formation of a large-scale enemy grouping in the north aimed at launching an offensive operation.