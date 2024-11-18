(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, argued that the United States' primary motive for supporting Ukraine is profit, particularly benefiting its military-industrial complex. In a statement on Sunday, Medvedev claimed that US military aid to Ukraine has generated billions for American companies, while the sanctions imposed on Russia by Washington and its allies have boosted US exports. From July 2023 to June 2024, US oil exports to Europe doubled, liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments nearly tripled, and fertilizer exports surged significantly, according to Medvedev.



He further alleged that the US is also eyeing Ukraine's natural resources, including raw materials and minerals, as part of its long-term business interests. Medvedev claimed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has offered Western nations, particularly the US, exclusive deals for access to these resources, in a bid to secure continued support. Medvedev sarcastically referred to Zelensky's efforts as "nothing personal, just business." He suggested that Ukraine’s hope is to regain control over resource-rich territories like Donbass, with Washington's help.



Medvedev warned that Russia would not allow these plans to succeed, implying that the outcome of US investments in Ukraine will be as destructive as recent Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. Additionally, Medvedev expressed doubt that US President-elect Donald Trump would support Russia’s peace terms, including the lifting of sanctions, given the significant business interests the US has in Europe.

