Germany`s DM admits that country`s cruise missiles would not be ‘game changer’ for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Germany's Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, has downplayed the significance of potentially supplying Ukraine with Taurus air-launched cruise missiles, stating that they would not drastically alter the course of the conflict. In an interview with ARD on Sunday, Pistorius emphasized that national security and strategies were behind Germany's cautious stance, and that the main priority should be ensuring Ukraine receives consistent support rather than focusing on specific weapons deliveries.



Pistorius' remarks come amid concerns about the future of military aid to Ukraine if Donald assumes the US presidency in January. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also previously warned that sending cruise missiles could be seen as direct involvement in the conflict with Russia.



Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin recently held their first phone call in almost two years, reaffirming Germany's support for Ukraine. However, Scholz now faces significant domestic political challenges, including a no-confidence vote and a snap election due to budget disagreements within his coalition.



The interview coincided with reports of Biden's policy shift allowing Ukraine to use US-made ATACMS missiles to strike within Russian territory, a decision that could escalate the conflict, according to Moscow's warnings.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896733