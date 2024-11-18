Erdogan reaches Brazil for G20 leaders' conference

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday afternoon to contribute in a G20 leaders' conference.



Erdogan was hosted at Galeao Air Base by Turkey’s Representative to Brazil Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian Foreign executives.



Along with the leader were first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Hakan Fidan, as well as other high-ranking Turkish executives.



throughout the conference, Erdogan is projected to conduct joint meetings with G20 leaders and other executives.



The conference, under the theme “Construction of a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” is going to happen on Monday and Tuesday, and is joining leaders from 19 main economies, the EU, as well as the African Union to address international issues in three main sessions.

MENAFN18112024000045016755ID1108896628