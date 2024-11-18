Israel launches extensive regional war with goal of reshaping Middle East

(MENAFN) In retaliation for the Hamas offensive on October 7, 2023, Israel launched an extensive regional war with the goal of reshaping the Middle East. The primary focus of Israel's efforts has been the "axis of resistance," a network of Iran-aligned groups that includes Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, the Assad in Syria, and parts of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq. Over the past year, Israel has tried to dismantle this network's political, military, economic, logistical, and communications infrastructure with an intensity far beyond previous operations. This campaign also targeted the leadership of these groups, resulting in the deaths of prominent Hamas and Hezbollah figures, as well as senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Despite Israel's technological superiority and the significant support it receives from the US, UK, and Europe, the country has faced difficulty in eliminating these groups entirely. The axis has proven to be highly resilient, owing to the deep ties these groups have within their communities and across borders. The member groups of the axis are not just isolated non-state actors; they form a tightly interconnected network, united by shared regional and ideological goals, which enhances their capacity to withstand military pressure.



The axis's ability to absorb shocks—whether through the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, devastating economic sanctions on Iran, the Lebanese financial collapse in 2019, or popular uprisings—has only strengthened their resolve. Despite these setbacks, the groups have been able to rely on local backing and their extensive transnational links to adapt and survive.



The enduring adaptability of the axis suggests that Israel will struggle to eliminate groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. While Israel’s all-out war strategy may yield short-term victories, weakening these groups temporarily, the axis is likely to rebound by leveraging local alliances and regional partnerships. In fact, smaller factions within the axis have used the chaos since October 7 to strengthen their influence, with groups such as Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen emerging as more significant regional players.



The axis of resistance, which Iran began forming in the 1980s to counter Israeli power and export its revolutionary ideals, has evolved into a formidable network. Iran's initial backing of Hezbollah in Lebanon laid the groundwork for a broader strategy of supporting proxy groups across the Middle East, from Iraq and Palestine to Syria and Yemen. This network, once focused primarily on challenging Israel, has become a powerful regional force, benefiting from its ability to adapt and its wide-ranging regional alliances.

