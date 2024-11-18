Catherine Zeta-Jones Over The Moon As She Celebrates 24Th Marriage Anniversary With Michael Douglas

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating 24 years of her marital bliss with Michael Douglas.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared three pictures from her wedding ceremony with the actor.

She wrote in the caption,“24 years ago, I said,, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one.... You have to see it to believe it”.

Michael and Catherine married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They became engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000 after Douglas's divorce was finalised.

The high-profile ceremony, which cost an estimated $2 million. Michael Douglas was earlier married to Diandra Luker, twelve years his junior and the daughter of an Austrian diplomat. They had one son, Cameron, born in 1978. In 1995, Diandra filed for divorce and was awarded $45 million as part of the divorce settlement.

Michael and Catherine even attended the International Film Festival of India in Goa last year, where Michael was awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. Earlier, Spanish filmmaker-writer Carlos Saura was feted with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award during the 53rd edition of IFFI.

Earlier, in September this year, the actress celebrated her 55th birthday which she shares with Michael Douglas. At the time, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a nude picture monochromatic picture of herself. She wrote in the caption,“In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one... of course”.

Michael also took to his Instagram, and wished his wife, and called the actress as his birthday sister. He shared a picture of her, and wrote in the caption,“To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best! @catherinezetajones”.