Shura Council Hails Amir's Visit To Turkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held its regular weekly session, on Monday, in the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters, presided over by Speaker of the Council, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, the council commended the outcomes of the working visit of the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye on Nov.14, where and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-chaired the 10th Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee.

The council welcomed the outcomes of this visit, such as the signing of several memorandums of understanding between the two sisterly countries in a multitude of fields to foster the strategic partnership between the two nations.

This visit came as part of the State of Qatar's unwavering approach under the leadership of HH the Amir to reinforce strategic partnerships with sisterly and friendly nations in a way that serves the peoples' interests and enhances the stability and prosperity of the region, the council pointed out, noting that the visit will broaden new horizons for coordination in regional and global issues of shared interest.

Thereafter, Secretary-General of the Shura Council HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the session's agenda and endorsed the minutes of the previous session.

During the session, the council discussed a draft law to regulate travel and air freight offices, referred to by the esteemed government and decided to be referred to the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee for further perusal and submission of its report to the council.

Additionally, the council endorsed a bill amending some provisions of Law No. (15) of 2011, on combating human trafficking, following the review of the report by the Committee on Internal and External Affairs and discussion of the provisions of the draft law by the esteemed members.

In today's session, the council discussed an array of reports on the participation of its delegations in several regional and international parliamentary events.

At the conclusion of the session, Speaker of the Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim informed the members of the council about his participation, at the head of the Council's delegation, in the 18th regular meeting of Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils in the GCC countries which was hosted by Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last week.

His Excellency highlighted that the conferees congratulated the State of Qatar on the success of the general referendum on the constitutional amendments of 2024 to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, indicating that the meeting focused on strengthening the Gulf unity and enhancing the joint parliamentary action in a way that serves the interest of GCC states, and meets the aspirations of their citizens.

HE the Speaker of the Council stated that Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with heads of the Gulf legislative councils, highlighting that during the meeting, the UAE Vice President hailed the success of the general referendum on the constitutional amendments and discussed avenues for enhancing the joint Gulf action in a way that serves the interests of the GCC states and their peoples.