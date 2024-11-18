Bihar CM Keeps Up His Promise, Attends Wedding Festivities Of PSO’S Son In Haryana’S Rewari

(MENAFN- IANS) Rewari, Nov 18 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar paid a visit to Haryana's Rewari during the weekend to attend the wedding festivities of his Personal Security Officer (PSO)'s son Piyush Yadav. The Chief Minister arrived at the venue from Patna, amid the presence of a large number of personnel and was accompanied by his son Nishant Kumar.

Those close to the Chief Minister said that it was a special gesture by the Bihar CM to extend blessings to the bride and bridegroom while also keeping up a promise that he made to his PSO Paramvir Yadav, twenty-four years ago.

Paramvir Yadav, a native of Bhurthal village in Haryana, has been deputed as Nitish Kumar's PSO and has been in the good books of the Chief Minister for a long time. He sought the Bihar CM's blessings for his engineer son Piyush Yadav to which he readily obliged. In fact, this was a promise made by the Chief Minister, two decades ago.

On Sunday, the tilak ceremony of PSO's son Piyush Yadav was underway at a farmhouse near the Rewari-Rohtak highway toll plaza. While the festivities for 'tilak' ceremony were underway, the Bihar Chief Minister arrived at the venue bypassing official protocols and leaving the guests pleasantly surprised.

The Chief Minister extended blessings to groom Piyush Yadav and wished a bright future for the couple. PSO Paramvir Yadav and his family members also got photos snapped with the Bihar CM to get the moment itched in memory.

While the festivities doubled with the participation of Bihar CM, what caught everyone's attention was the presence of Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar. It was Nishant's first visit to Haryana, with his father. He thanked the PSO's family as well as the people of Haryana for giving a warm welcome.

Nishant Kumar is usually not seen accompanying his CM father, either at official or public functions but his latest appearance with the latter has led to strong murmurs within political circles. Some commentators are speculating about Nishant's likely political foray while others see it as the duo coming together for a family function.