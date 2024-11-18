Amir Arrives In Brazil For G20 Summit 2024
11/18/2024 8:02:27 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the Federative Republic of Brazil on Monday to participate in the G20 Summit 2024, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro later today.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
