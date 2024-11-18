Lapsafe® Celebrates Shortlisting For Multiple Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LapSafe®, the UK's leading provider of smart lockers and storage and charging solutions, is proud to announce its shortlisting for several prestigious awards. These nominations highlight the company's dedication to innovation, exceptional quality, and outstanding customer service, cementing its role as a trusted leader across various sectors.About LapSafe®With over 25 years of experience, LapSafe® has been at the forefront of developing smart technology solutions that help organisations improve efficiency, security, and sustainability. As the original inventor of storage and charging trolleys, LapSafe® has evolved to offer a wide range of cutting-edge products, including smart lockers, device loaning systems, and advanced charging solutions.LapSafe® serves a diverse range of industries, including education, healthcare, retail, and business. Its products are trusted by over 85% of UK universities and numerous institutions worldwide, helping them manage devices effectively, reduce operational costs, and meet sustainability goals. Whether it's automating IT workflows, supporting hybrid working, or enhancing learning environments, LapSafe®'s solutions are designed to empower users and organisations.Celebrating Excellence: LapSafe® Award NominationsLapSafe® has been shortlisted in three highly competitive categories:Essex Countywide Business Awards 2024 – Business to Business AwardThis award celebrates organisations that deliver exceptional services and solutions to other businesses. LapSafe®'s nomination recognises its innovative products and services that drive operational efficiency and sustainability for its clients.Education Today Schools & Academies Awards 2024 – Best Supplier of ICT Equipment (Physical Product)Acknowledging LapSafe®'s significant contributions to the education sector, this award celebrates its smart charging and storage systems. These solutions ensure devices are secure, fully charged, and ready for use, helping schools and academies enhance their learning environments. After winning this award in 2023, LapSafe® is honoured to be nominated again, with this year's nominations based on direct customer votes.BETT Awards 2025 – Ahead by Bett Further Education & Higher Education Technology AwardRecognised as a pioneer in educational technology, LapSafe® has been nominated for its transformative impact in higher education. Trusted by over 85% of UK universities, LapSafe®'s smart lockers and advanced charging solutions streamline device management and support sustainability goals. Its global footprint includes institutions in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe, further demonstrating its wide-reaching impact.A Word from the DirectorDenise Crouch, Director at LapSafe®, commented:“Being shortlisted for these awards is an incredible honour and a true reflection of our team's hard work and commitment. At LapSafe®, we strive to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges, improve efficiency, and meet their sustainability goals. These nominations are not just a recognition of our products but also of the strong partnerships we've built with our customers. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smart technology.”Leading the Way in InnovationThese nominations underscore LapSafe®'s role as an industry innovator, providing solutions that adapt to the changing needs of its customers. Whether it's automating IT workflows, enhancing hybrid working environments, or supporting sustainability initiatives, LapSafe® remains a trusted partner for organisations looking to improve their operations and user experience.Looking ForwardLapSafe® eagerly awaits the results and expresses gratitude to its loyal customers and the award organisers for recognising its contributions. The company remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that empower organisations worldwide.For more information about LapSafe®'s award-winning solutions, visit or contact .

