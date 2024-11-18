Global Dairy Protein Crisps Market To Hit USD 780.8 Million By 2034, Driven By Growing Demand For Protein-Rich Diets | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, reaching USD 190.5 million by 2034. This growth is driven by increasing demand for healthier snack options and a rising focus on and among consumers. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy protein crisps is gaining traction, driven by increasing demand for high-protein snacks and innovative product offerings. Valued at an estimated USD 262.9 million in 2024, the market is poised to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over the next decade. By 2034, the global market is projected to reach USD 780.8 million, highlighting significant opportunities for industry players and stakeholders. Dairy protein crisps have emerged as a preferred ingredient across a range of applications, including nutrition bars, breakfast cereals , and snacks. Their popularity stems from their high protein content, clean label credentials, and compatibility with diverse formulations. Growing consumer awareness of protein-rich diets, coupled with the rising trend of functional foods, has further propelled demand for these versatile ingredients. North America currently dominates the dairy protein crisps market, owing to a well-established health and wellness industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing interest in health-conscious eating habits. Key Takeaways

Market Size: Valued at USD 262.9 million in 2024, the dairy protein crisps market is expected to reach USD 780.8 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Demand Drivers: Increasing adoption of high-protein diets, the rise of functional foods, and innovative product developments are fueling market growth.

Regional Insights: North America leads the market, while the Asia-Pacific region shows promising growth potential. Applications: Dairy protein crisps are extensively used in nutrition bars, cereals, snacks, and meal replacements. “The dairy protein crisps market is at an exciting juncture, with opportunities fueled by consumer demand for protein-rich and functional foods. However, the industry must navigate challenges such as raw material costs and competition from plant-based alternatives. By leveraging innovation and addressing sustainability concerns, market players can unlock significant growth potential in the coming years.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights Country-wise Insights The following table shows the estimated dairy protein crisps market growth rates of the top three nations. India and Turkiye are set to witness high dairy protein crisps consumption, recording CAGRs of 13.7% and 12.2%, respectively, through 2034.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 10.8 % United Kingdom 10.3 % Japan 9.7 % India 13.7 % Turkiye 12.2 %

Key Industry Highlights



Leading players in the market are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their footprint and portfolio.

Advances in production technologies have improved the scalability and quality of dairy protein crisps. Growing e-commerce penetration has boosted accessibility, enabling small-scale manufacturers to reach global audiences.



Growth Drivers

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the dairy protein crisps market:

Consumers are actively seeking protein-packed snacks to complement fitness routines and maintain balanced diets.Manufacturers are introducing novel flavors, textures, and formats, enhancing the appeal of dairy protein crisps.As consumers prioritize transparency, dairy protein crisps with minimal additives and natural ingredients have gained popularity.





Industry Challenges

Despite its growth potential, the dairy protein crisps market faces several challenges. One major concern is the fluctuating cost of raw materials, particularly dairy. Supply chain disruptions, environmental factors affecting milk production, and inflationary pressures can impact profit margins for manufacturers.

Moreover, the market is also grappling with increasing competition from plant-based protein alternatives. As consumer preferences shift towards vegan and sustainable options, dairy-based products face the dual challenge of staying relevant and addressing environmental concerns.

Industry Highlights

In 2024, Whole Earth, in collaboration with Team GB, launched the "Protein Crunch" peanut butter, a limited-edition variant crafted for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This new offering features 10% crunchy pea protein pieces, enhancing texture and boosting protein content.

In 2023, Arla Foods introduced the "Arla Protein Crisps" range, a line of dairy-based protein snacks made with whey protein. Available in popular flavors such as Cheese and Onion, Sour Cream and Chive, and Smoky Barbecue, these crisps offer a protein-packed alternative for snack enthusiasts.

Leading Dairy Protein Crisps Brands



Erie Group International

Milk Specialties Global

AMCO proteins

Glanbia Nutritionals

Idaho Milk Products

Milkara

Milkflex

California Diaries Inc

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Milkadamia Others



Key Segments of Market Report

By Flavor:

As per Flavor, the industry is categorized into vanilla, chocolate, mocha, peanut butter, and others.

By Packaging:

As per packaging, the dairy protein crisps market is segmented into pouch, box, can, and others.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is categorized into snacks, bakery and confectionery, cereals, energy bars, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

Popular distribution channels include Food Service, HoReCa, hyper/supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

By Region:

Dairy protein crisps market analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Spanish Translation

El mercado mundial de patatas fritas con proteína láctea está ganando terreno, impulsado por la creciente demanda de aperitivos ricos en proteínas y ofertas de productos innovadores. Valorado en un estimado de 262,9 millones de dólares en 2024, el mercado está preparado para crecer a una impresionante tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 11,5% durante la próxima década. Para 2034, se prevé que el mercado global alcance los 780,8 millones de dólares, lo que pone de manifiesto importantes oportunidades para los actores y las partes interesadas de la industria.

Las patatas fritas de proteína láctea se han convertido en un ingrediente preferido en una amplia gama de aplicaciones, como barritas nutritivas, cereales para el desayuno y aperitivos. Su popularidad se debe a su alto contenido de proteínas, sus credenciales de etiqueta limpia y su compatibilidad con diversas formulaciones. La creciente concienciación de los consumidores sobre las dietas ricas en proteínas, junto con la creciente tendencia de los alimentos funcionales, ha impulsado aún más la demanda de estos ingredientes versátiles.

América del Norte domina actualmente el mercado de patatas fritas de proteína láctea, debido a una industria de salud y bienestar bien establecida. Sin embargo, se espera que la región de Asia-Pacífico experimente el mayor crecimiento durante el período de pronóstico, impulsado por el aumento de los ingresos disponibles, la urbanización y el creciente interés en los hábitos alimenticios saludables.

Conclusiones clave



Tamaño del mercado: Valorado en USD 262,9 millones en 2024, se espera que el mercado de patatas fritas de proteína láctea alcance los USD 780,8 millones para 2034, creciendo a una CAGR del 11,5%.

Impulsores de la demanda: La creciente adopción de dietas altas en proteínas, el aumento de los alimentos funcionales y el desarrollo de productos innovadores están impulsando el crecimiento del mercado.

Perspectivas regionales: América del Norte lidera el mercado, mientras que la región de Asia-Pacífico muestra un potencial de crecimiento prometedor. Aplicaciones: Las patatas fritas de proteína láctea se utilizan ampliamente en barras nutritivas, cereales, bocadillos y sustitutos de comidas.

"El mercado de las patatas fritas con proteínas lácteas se encuentra en una coyuntura emocionante, con oportunidades impulsadas por la demanda de los consumidores de alimentos funcionales y ricos en proteínas. Sin embargo, la industria debe sortear desafíos como los costos de las materias primas y la competencia de las alternativas basadas en plantas. Al aprovechar la innovación y abordar las preocupaciones de sostenibilidad, los actores del mercado pueden desbloquear un importante potencial de crecimiento en los próximos años", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights

Perspectivas por país

La siguiente tabla muestra las tasas estimadas de crecimiento del mercado de patatas fritas de proteína láctea de las tres principales naciones. India y Turquía serán testigos de un alto consumo de patatas fritas de proteína láctea, registrando CAGR del 13,7% y 12,2%, respectivamente, hasta 2034.

Países CAGR 2024 a 2034 Estados Unidos 10.8 % Reino Unido 10.3 % Japón 9.7 % India 13.7 % Türkiye 12.2 %

Aspectos destacados clave de la industria



Los principales actores del mercado se están centrando en asociaciones estratégicas, fusiones y adquisiciones para ampliar su presencia y cartera.

Los avances en las tecnologías de producción han mejorado la escalabilidad y la calidad de las patatas fritas de proteína láctea. La creciente penetración del comercio electrónico ha impulsado la accesibilidad, lo que ha permitido a los fabricantes a pequeña escala llegar a audiencias globales.



Impulsores de crecimiento

Varios factores contribuyen al sólido crecimiento del mercado de patatas fritas de proteína láctea:

1. Aumento de la conciencia sobre la salud: Los consumidores buscan activamente bocadillos llenos de proteínas para complementar las rutinas de ejercicios y mantener dietas equilibradas.

2. Innovación de productos: Los fabricantes están introduciendo nuevos sabores, texturas y formatos, mejorando el atractivo de las patatas fritas de proteína láctea.

3. Demanda de etiquetas limpias: A medida que los consumidores priorizan la transparencia, las patatas fritas de proteína láctea con un mínimo de aditivos e ingredientes naturales han ganado popularidad.

Desafíos de la industria

A pesar de su potencial de crecimiento, el mercado de patatas fritas de proteína láctea se enfrenta a varios desafíos. Una de las principales preocupaciones es la fluctuación del costo de las materias primas, en particular los lácteos. Las interrupciones de la cadena de suministro, los factores ambientales que afectan a la producción de leche y las presiones inflacionistas pueden afectar a los márgenes de beneficio de los fabricantes.

Además, el mercado también está lidiando con la creciente competencia de las alternativas a las proteínas de origen vegetal. A medida que las preferencias de los consumidores cambian hacia opciones veganas y sostenibles, los productos a base de lácteos se enfrentan al doble desafío de seguir siendo relevantes y abordar las preocupaciones ambientales.

Aspectos destacados de la industria

En 2024, Whole Earth, en colaboración con el equipo de Gran Bretaña, lanzó la mantequilla de cacahuete "Protein Crunch", una variante de edición limitada elaborada para los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024. Esta nueva oferta cuenta con un 10% de trozos crujientes de proteína de guisante, lo que mejora la textura y aumenta el contenido de proteínas.

En 2023, Arla Foods presentó la gama "Arla Protein Crisps", una línea de snacks proteicos a base de lácteos elaborados con proteína de suero. Disponibles en sabores populares como queso y cebolla, crema agria y cebollino y barbacoa ahumada, estas patatas fritas ofrecen una alternativa llena de proteínas para los entusiastas de los bocadillos.

Marcas líderes de patatas fritas de proteína láctea



Grupo Erie Internacional

Especialidades Lácteas Globales

Proteínas AMCO

Glanbia Nutricionales

Productos lácteos de Idaho

Milkara

Milkflex

Diarios de California Inc

Grupo Cooperativo Fonterra Ltd

Milkadamia Otros



Informe de segmentos clave del mercado

Por sabor:

Según el sabor, la industria se clasifica en vainilla, chocolate, moca, mantequilla de maní y otros.

Por embalaje:

Según el empaque, el mercado de papas fritas de proteína láctea está segmentado en bolsa, caja, lata y otros.

Por aplicación:

En términos de aplicación, la industria se clasifica en bocadillos, panadería y confitería, cereales, barras energéticas y otros.

Por canal de distribución:

Los canales de distribución populares incluyen Food Service, HoReCa, hiper/supermercados, tiendas de comestibles, tiendas de conveniencia, tiendas especializadas, tiendas en línea y otros.

Por región:

El análisis del mercado de patatas fritas de proteína láctea se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Medio Oriente y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

