Newcastle University Announces Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarships For Indian Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 18th, 2024: Newcastle University is pleased to announce the commencement of its esteemed Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship Programs for admission in 2025. Depending on the particular programme, successful international and EU applicants will get up to £7,000 or full tuition fee reimbursement from these scholarships. In addition to promoting a genuinely global academic community, this funding demonstrates Newcastle University's ongoing dedication to drawing and assisting the top students from around the globe to pursue undergraduate and degrees abroad.



International students contribute a variety of viewpoints to the lecture halls, labs, and the larger community by studying with domestic students, enhancing the city's and the university's intellectual and cultural life. The campus learning environment is improved, and every student is better equipped to succeed in a globalised world owing to this international interchange of ideas and experiences. Hundreds of international students have benefited from Newcastle University's six-year-old Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship program, which has helped them achieve their academic goals.



In terms of the University's commitment to promoting academic achievement and educational relationships with India, this esteemed scholarship program represents a significant turning point. Undergraduate students who are citizens of India are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Candidates' academic performance, capacity to support the university community, and long-term goals in their field of study will all be taken into consideration.



Eligibility and Award Criteria: Eligible candidates will be assessed as part of their academic application. To be eligible for awards, candidates need to:



· Be domiciled in one of the following countries: Bahrain, Canada, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, USA or Vietnam.



· Have been offered a place to study on an eligible undergraduate degree course at the University's Newcastle city center campus for the 2025/26 academic year.



· Be assessed as international for fee purposes.



Value of Award: £6,000 tuition fee awards



Number of Awards: 250 (in total)



Start Date and Duration: September 2025 for the duration of the course.



How to Apply: A Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship will be officially awarded to qualified applicants as part of their academic degree application.



For more details on the individual schemes, including eligibility criteria, application processes, and deadlines, please visit the scholarship webpages. Early applications are encouraged as awards may be allocated early in the application cycle.





ABOUT NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY: Newcastle University, UK, is a thriving international community of more than 28,000 students from over 130 countries worldwide. As a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities in the UK, Newcastle has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. Its academics are sharply focused on responding to the major challenges facing society today. Our research and teaching are world-leading in areas as diverse as health, culture, technology and the environment. Newcastle University is committed to providing our students with excellent, research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers. Newcastle University is ranked 110th in the QS World Ranking 2024 and 139th in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2023.

