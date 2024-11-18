Vinfuture Announces The 2024 Sci-Tech Week And Award Ceremony

HANOI, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire 18 November 2024 - VinFuture Foundation officially announces the agenda for the 2024 Sci-Tech Week and Award Ceremony to take place from December 4th to 7th, 2024, in Hanoi, Vietnam. This series of world-class events will bring together leading scientists and experts in pivotal technological domains, including material sciences, artificial intelligence, air pollution and environmental studies . The pinnacle of the Sci-Tech week will be the 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, recognizing scientists for their groundbreaking achievements that significantly impact the lives of billions worldwide.







The 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, scheduled for the evening of December 6th (Vietnam time), will celebrate groundbreaking inventions and technologies, selected from nearly 1,500 scientific nominations spanning more than 80 countries and territories worldwide. Photo courtesy of VinFuture.

Entering its fourth year, the VinFuture Sci-Tech Week and Award Ceremony have established themselves amongst the most anticipated annual events in the global science and technology community.

This year, with the theme 'Resilient Rebound,' VinFuture signifies the transformative power of science and technology in enabling humanity to overcome adversity and in building a prosperous future. This year's program will feature four main activities: 'Science for Life' Symposia ; ' VinFuture Discovery Talk Series; ' ' 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony; ' and ' A Dialogue with the 2024 VinFuture Prize Laureates '.

Commencing the series of events is the 'Science for Life' Symposia, taking place on December 4th 5th, including four sessions with the topics: ' Materials for Sustainable Future; ' ' AI: Real-world Deployment; ' ' Air Pollution and The Transportation Sector: Opportunities and Challenges in Vietnam and Elsewhere; ' and ' Innovations in Transforming Cardiovascular Health and Stroke Outcomes. '

The Symposia will bring together world-renowned experts and leading academics, such as Professor Yann LeCun (Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta, Silver Professor at New York University, USA); Professor Seth Marder (Director of the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute, a joint between the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory - NREL, USA); Professor Yafang Cheng (Director of the newly founded Department of Aerosol Chemistry at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Germany); and Professor Valery Feigin (Professor of Neurology and Epidemiology and the Director of the National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences, Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand).

In parallel with the Symposia, the 'VinFuture Discovery Talk Series' will play a pivotal role in connecting leading global scientists and Vietnamese research institutions, universities and companies. These discussions will delve into pressing global challenges, drive potential research partnerships, explore topics such as ' Novel approaches to transform raised blood pressure, ' ' Engineering Crops for Resilience in a Changing Climate, ' ' Innovations in Solar Energy and Advanced Material Engineering, ' and ' Empowering Women Scientists for Future Sustainable Energy and Green Environments. '

On the evening of December 6th, the highly anticipated 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony will take place at the Ho Guom Opera House. This momentous occasion will celebrate groundbreaking inventions and technologies, selected from nearly 1,500 scientific nominations spanning more than 80 countries and territories worldwide.

Wrapping up the 2024 VinFuture Sci-Tech week is the grand finale, ' A Dialogue with the 2024 VinFuture Prize Laureates, ' scheduled on December 7th following the Award Ceremony. The laureates will spend the morning engaging with the Vietnamese public and scientific community, sharing insights into their groundbreaking research and scientific journey. The afternoon session will feature topic-specific presentations tailored for young, distinguished researchers and businesses interested in applying research findings to real-world applications.

Another notable highlight of this year's event is the inaugural Nominator Recognition Program, officially recognizing VinFuture's valued nominators. This program serves as a tribute to those individuals who make significant contributions to assist the VinFuture Prize in recognizing groundbreaking scientific achievements that have a significant impact on humanity. They will share their motivations for submitting nominations for the VinFuture Prize, inspired by its far-reaching vision and noble mission.

After four years, the VinFuture Prize has solidified its position as one of the world's most prestigious scientific awards, sharing the vision of long-standing, prestigious honors. Beyond connecting global scientific leaders with the domestic community, VinFuture is instrumental in fostering innovation, inspiring future generations, and driving the advancement of science and technology here in Vietnam.

EVENTS SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024 VINFUTURE SCI-TECH WEEK

1. 'Science for Life' Symposia



Date and time: 8:00 AM 2:45 PM, December 4th - 5th, 2024 Location: Almaz International Convention Center, Hoa Lan Street, Vinhomes Riverside, Long Bien, Hanoi 2. VinFuture Discovery Talk Series



Date and time: December 4th - 5th, 2024 Location: Nine (09) participating institutes, universities, and organizations 3. 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony



Date and time: 8:00 PM, December 6th, 2024 Location: Ho Guom Opera House, 40 Hang Bai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi; live on VTV1, Vietnam National Television. 4. A Dialogue with the 2024 VinFuture Laureates



Date and time: 8:30 AM 4:00 PM, December 7th, 2024 Location: VinUniversity, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Da Ton, Gia Lam, Hanoi

The VinFuture Prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at US$3 million, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, specifically dedicated to honoring female innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.

