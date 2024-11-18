Sustainable Manufacturing Market Forecast 2024-2033: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sustainable Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The sustainable manufacturing market has expanded quickly, projected to grow from $170.05 billion in 2023 to $189.11 billion in 2024 at an 11.2% CAGR. Growth factors include a shift toward decarbonization, environmental regulations, cost savings, brand reputation, and rising awareness.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Sustainable Manufacturing Market and Its Growth Rate?

The sustainable manufacturing market size is expected to grow, reaching $292.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Growth is supported by efficient manufacturing, industrialization, sustainable packaging, the circular economy, and investments. Trends include advancements in electrolyzer technology, green innovations, recycling technologies, and waste reduction.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Sustainable Manufacturing Market with a Free Sample Report:



What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Sustainable Manufacturing Market?

Consumer demand for eco-friendly products is anticipated to drive the sustainable manufacturing global market. Environmental awareness, a preference for reduced personal carbon footprints, and sustainably produced goods drive this demand. Sustainable manufacturing meets eco-friendly product demand by reducing environmental impact through responsible practices that minimize waste, conserve resources, and maintain environmental responsibility throughout production.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Sustainable Manufacturing Market?

Major companies operating in the market are ArcelorMittal S.A., Siemens AG, Unilever PLC, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Dow Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Umicore S.A., Braskem S.A., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Novelis Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Berry Global Group Inc., Biffa plc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Sustainable Manufacturing Market?

Companies in the sustainable manufacturing industry are advancing products like green briquettes, which promote energy efficiency and provide eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fuels. Made from biomass materials, green briquettes serve as sustainable fuel options with reduced emissions.

What Are the Segments of the Global Sustainable Manufacturing Market?

1) By Offering: Recycled Lithium Ion Battery, Water Reuse And Recycling, Recycled Plastics, Green Hydrogen, Recycled Steel, Recycled Aluminum, Recycled Carbon Fiber, Bioplastics And Biopolymers, Natural Fiber Composites

2) By Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3) By Applications: Automotive, Energy, Electrical And Electronics, Packaging, Building And Construction, Marine, Aerospace, Power, Chemicals, Other Applications

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Sustainable Manufacturing Market

North America was the largest region in the sustainable manufacturing global market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Sustainable Manufacturing Market Defined?

Sustainable manufacturing involves producing goods through processes that reduce environmental impact, conserve resources, and prioritize safety for workers, communities, and consumers, with a focus on reducing waste and enhancing sustainability.

The Sustainable Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Sustainable Manufacturing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Sustainable Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into sustainable manufacturing market size, sustainable manufacturing market drivers and trends, sustainable manufacturing global market major players, sustainable manufacturing competitors' revenues, sustainable manufacturing global market positioning, and sustainable manufacturing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2024



Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2024



Smart Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.