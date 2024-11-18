Beware Of Fake Links, Hoax News Using The Peninsula Name, Logo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Peninsula, Qatar's leading English daily, is renowned for its credibility, commitment to accuracy, and dedication to maintaining the integrity and avoid misattributions or fabricated information. The website receives over 400K users with page views above 2 million per month and is one of the most trusted daily news sources in the country.

Due to this principled stance, and performance, The Peninsula occasionally faces from scammers. It has been observed that these scammers use the newspaper's logo and design on various websites and social media accounts to spread false news, and interviews for state officials.

As we firmly condemn these unethical actions, The Peninsula urges its readers to remain vigilant against fraudulent interviews that misuse the newspaper's name and logo. One such instance includes a fabricated interview with H E Minister of Finance.

The scammers used The Peninsula's logo and top banner with headlines reading“By the Minister of Finance Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Qatari Residents will start Receiving Income from Taxes.”

Another misleading article falsely attributed to The Peninsula being shared on social media declared“New Decree on Payments to Qatar Residents over 35”.

Readers are advised to check the link provided in the overhead address bar to help verify whether a news item originates from The Peninsula or is falsely attributing made-up statements to the newspaper and Qatari government officials.

All our news will be available at the following links: or .

The newspaper's social media handles are: PeninsulaQatar on X, thepeninsulaqatar on Facebook, and peninsula_qatar on Instagram.