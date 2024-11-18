Egypt Launches Locally Manufactured Exeed Car

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, has witnessed the launch of the locally produced Exeed car at the Egyptian-German Automotive (EGA) factory in 6th of October City, West Cairo.





During a Sunday visit, the minister inspected the factory's production lines, which include the complete assembly line for the Exeed car, the full assembly line for Mercedes vehicles, the painting lines, and the final testing line before delivery.





The minister highlighted cooperation with local factories in car production, noting that the proportion of local components used in manufacturing domestically produced vehicles increases year after year through the diligent efforts of these factories.





Al-Wazir noted that the Egyptian market is currently witnessing a variety of locally manufactured cars and vehicles, referring to the products of Nissan and General Motors, as well as El Nasr Automotive, where the local component ratio exceeds 50%.





He also pointed out that the EGA produces luxury passenger cars under the Mercedes-Benz and Exeed brands, catering to the diverse needs and demands of the Egyptian market. This, he emphasized, reflects the skill and capability of the Egyptian workforce in various industries.





The minister added that the factory produces 1,200 Mercedes cars and 3,000 Exeed cars annually, providing numerous job opportunities for young people. These figures are expected to increase next year by leveraging the National Strategy for Automotive Industry Development. This includes expanding the use of local components such as upholstery, glass, and seats, all manufactured to high-quality standards.





He further mentioned that the company aims to open new markets for its vehicles, particularly in the Arab region.





Yasser Saleh, CEO of EGA, highlighted that the partnership with Exeed holds a promising future in the Egyptian market.





Saleh stressed the company's commitment to advancing this industry, increasing the local component, and establishing Egypt as a prominent hub for high-quality automotive manufacturing. He noted that the company has begun producing two models, the RX and VX, to cater to diverse customer needs, with plans to manufacture more models at EGA.