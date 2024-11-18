Avinash Tiwary Talks About How Jimmy Sheirgill Inspired Him To Take Up Acting

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Avinash Tiwary has opened up about how working alongside Jimmy Shergill in“Sikandar ka Muqaddar” marks a deeply emotional milestone in his journey.

Avinash shared a heartfelt anecdote about drawing inspiration from Jimmy, who he once admired as a role model during his formative days

Reflecting on his journey, Avinash said,“When I dreamt of becoming an actor and looked around for inspiration, for some reason, Jimmy Sir stood out to me.”

“Watching him made me feel, 'Shayad main aisa bann sakta hoon.' I remember reading one of his interviews after Maachis when I was still in college. I sat there, reading his words, and thought to myself, 'Yeh jo likha hai, yeh jo bola hai inhone, this is exactly what I want to do as an actor.'”

Avinash said that now, sitting beside him and performing scenes together, feels like life has come full circle.

“During those moments, flashes of my younger self being inspired by him would come to mind, and I'd think, 'You did it, finally.' It was an incredible experience-filled with joy and gratitude-to work with someone who played such a pivotal role in shaping my dreams.”

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and is set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix on November 29.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” is an interesting story story of a heist, a head-strong police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15-years, offering a thrilling mix of high octane drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz. The thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice. The project marks Jimmy's first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah.

Avinash was last seen in the dark comedy“Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Khemu, in his directorial debut, and produced by Excel Entertainment. It also stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.