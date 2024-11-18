Is Joe Biden Triggering World War III? Here's What Donald Trump Jr Alleges, 'Gotta Lock In Those $Trillions'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Jr. alleged that the Biden administration was using US support for Ukraine as a means to initiate a major conflict before his father, Donald Trump, potentially returns to the presidency in January.

This comes as President Joe Biden, 81, authorized Ukrainian forces to use American-supplied long-range missiles for strikes within Russian territory, marking a significant shift from his previous focus on conflict reduction.

President Joe Biden's authorization allows Ukrainian forces to deploy U.S.-manufactured Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) in the Kursk region, located along the northeastern border between Russia and Ukraine. These missiles, with a range of around 190 miles and significant explosive power, are expected to be used in strategic strikes. Ukraine, which has been seeking permission for months to use American missiles, expressed readiness to deploy the newly authorized weapons following significant military setbacks.

Meanwhile, China reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine on Monday, following Washington's approval for Kyiv to use long-range U.S. missiles against military targets inside Russia. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian urged“the cooling down of the situation as soon as possible,” emphasizing the need for“an early ceasefire and a political solution” during a regular briefing, AFP reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia launched a large-scale assault on Ukraine, firing a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones. The attack included various types of drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic, and aircraft-launched missiles.