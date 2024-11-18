Remal Developments Unveils EGP 15Bn Worth Of WESTCLAY In West Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Remal Developments announced its first project, WESTCLAY, positioned in 6th of October in West Cairo.

During a press conference, Abdel Wahab Khalil, Chairperson of Remal Developments, stated that the urban development initiated by the Egyptian over the past decade offers substantial opportunities. While the real estate can accommodate diverse ideas and companies, success and sustainability are reserved for those with experience, thorough studies, and strong standing.

Khalil highlighted that Remal Developments has a proven track record in investing across various sectors, particularly in construction and building materials transportation.

He explained that the WESTCLAY project is a mixed-use development, including residential, commercial, administrative, and hotel components, with a total investment of EGP 15bn. The project is being financed through the company's resources.

Remal Developments plans to begin construction quickly, with work set to begin in the first quarter of 2025. The company plans to invest EGP 2bn in the project next year, reflecting a fast and continuous construction plan alongside strong financial solvency.

He noted that the company has partnered with several successful collaborators to ensure the project is completed to the highest standards of quality, excellence, and precision. MTA – Mohamed Talaat Architects will serve as the project's engineering consultant.

Mohamed Khattab, Chief Commercial Officer at Remal Developments, stated that the WESTCLAY project is part of the company's ongoing efforts to offer innovative residential and commercial solutions that meet market needs and align with the latest global trends in real estate development.

Khattab pointed out that the project spans over 25 feddans and provides a variety of internal amenities. These include a social club, 2 padel tennis courts, a football field, a cycling path, an indoor swimming pool, a walking track, a children's play area, an outdoor cinema, barbecue areas, landscaping, and lakes. The project also offers a range of unit sizes.

He disclosed that the units range in size from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments, with building heights limited to the ground floor plus four stories. The company plans to begin delivering the project within three years of its launch.

Remal Developments has its contracting arm, which will be relied upon to execute the project according to the required specifications and within the specified timeframe, enhancing trust with its clients.

Khattab said:“At Remal Developments, we aim for our new project to be a turning point in the real estate market, especially in the west Cairo area, as we succeed in offering distinctive investment opportunities to our clients. This supports our plans for rapid execution and the highest quality standards. Timely delivery is the best proof of the plans of any serious company.”