Advantest Rolls Out Wave Scale Rf20ex: High-Frequency, High-Bandwidth RF IC Test Card For V93000 EXA Scale Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scalable Card Offers Future-Proof 100MHz–20GHz for All RF Applications, Solves Test Challenges for Wide-Bandwidth Applications, Including Wi-Fi 7 and UWB

TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the Wave Scale RF20ex instrument for the V93000 EXA Scale platform. It enables customers to test virtually any type of frequency (RF) device using a single instrument. Wave Scale RF20ex takes the innovations of the V93000 Wave Scale RF solution to a new level, providing double the number of RF ports per instrument and offering future-proof frequency and bandwidth coverage with a frequency range of 100MHz to 20GHz and an industry-leading 2GHz bandwidth capability. It is well equipped to address 5G, Wi-Fi 7, ultra-wideband (UWB) and any other current or future standards in RF.

As semiconductors continue to evolve toward higher performance, technology convergence and complexity, a broader and more integrated test solution is needed. The new Wave Scale RF20ex provides a unified, single-card solution for all standard RF applications. For UWB applications, Wave Scale RF20ex on the V93000 platform enables ATE for a new class of devices that are more demanding in their testing requirements in terms of modulation bandwidth and frequency coverage while driving higher levels of multi-site test and lower cost-of-test (CoT).

“Our intent in developing Wave Scale RF20ex is to offer the best-in-class instrument for RF ATE with the best available operational efficiency,” said Ralf Stoffels, executive officer and division manager of Advantest's V93000 product unit.“This single card improves performance for many applications while simplifying configurations that can cover the entire RF market-with built-in capability to also handle the forthcoming Wi-Fi 8 and 6G device generations.”

Wave Scale RF20ex Key Features

The Wave Scale RF20ex card offers a wealth of features and benefits engineered by Advantest RF test experts, including:



64 bi-directional ports per card

100MHz - 20GHz coverage on all ports 2GHz of instantaneous bandwidth for stimulus and measurement



The new Wave Scale RF20ex card is already in use at several customer sites and will be broadly available in December 2024. Visit here for more information about the card and the V93000 EXA Scale platform.

