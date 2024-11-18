PVH Reinforces Commitment to Enhanced Security in Solar Tracking Systems

(MENAFNEditorial) Jeddah - November: In a increasingly focused on safe and efficient technologies, PVH emphasizes its commitment to advanced systems, designed to enhance renewable energy production while prioritizing security. Recognizing the vulnerability of communication-based systems to potential cyber threats, PVH has integrated precise communication technologies with robust security measures to ensure data confidentiality during transmission. These systems provide both improved energy yield and comprehensive protection for secure operations.



PVH is continually striving to protect its customers and partners. This commitment is reflected in its ISO 27001 and IEC 62443-4-1 certifications, and the company is actively pursuing the IEC 62443-4-2 certification



Technology Behind PVH's Communication Networks



PVH is committed to safeguarding data and ensuring seamless communication within its systems. To achieve this, PVH employs communication technologies designed to protect sensitive information while facilitating efficient operations. The following sections will explore these technologies in detail:



1. LoRa Technology in PVH Solar Tracking Systems



PVH solar tracking systems use a kind of wireless communication called Long Range (LoRa) to send data between trackers and the main gateway. This type of communication is known for using less energy and being able to cover long distances, making it perfect for outdoor use.



By this technology the signal can travel a distance of approximately 2-5 km (~1.25-3 miles), while direct line of sight can extend beyond 15 km (~9.3 miles). These signal range estimates are industry approximations, and actual distances will vary based on each specific installation.



2. Cloud Services – Centralised Monitoring



PVH uses cloud technology to boost the security and reliability of its solar tracking systems. Utilising Google Cloud Platform (GCP), combined with IaaS and PaaS services, PVH ensures customer data is secure.



3. NFC – Near Field Communications for O&M



PVH has developed a mobile application that employs Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to interact with motor control units (DBox) in the field. This app simplifies the deployment and maintenance of solar systems, allowing certified technicians to use their smartphones to communicate with DBox units without needing extra physical ports.



The technology ensures a high level of security by requiring double factor authentication to ensure only authorised personnel can interact with the DBOX and DBOX - NFC is password protected on top of that.

Overview of the Tracking System Network



The PV tracking system utilises a network of interconnected devices:



TBox which is the Tracking Control Unit, MBox as the Meteorological Control Unit, DBox Motor Control Unit controls, LoRa Gateway is the Network Repeater) and Fiber Ring (Provided by Others), and TrackNet is the Wireless Network Backbone. All these components are working side by side to monitor environmental conditions, control equipment, and facilitate data communication. This architecture ensures optimal system performance, reliability, and security.



PVH offers tracking systems with or without cloud connectivity, tailored to customer preferences. In instances where cloud services are not utilised, all remote communications are managed through the on-site firewall.



Also PVH employs robust cybersecurity measures to protect client data and systems. Our approach includes employee training, physical security, and encrypted VPN connections. We provide detailed firewall rules and have incident response plans in place. Temporary electronic assets are managed with strict access controls.





MENAFN18112024000070016901ID1108895844