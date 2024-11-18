Meat Snacks Market Expected To Generate $11.3 Billion By 2026, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.50%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global meat snacks size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for around 22.2% share of the global market.Key players operating in the global meat snacks market consider as one of the effective tools in promoting their products and services, due to increase in rate of internet penetration across the globe.Request Sample Report:The meat snack business has been enduring significant rate of growth, in terms of value sales due continuous improvisations and innovations in exiting product types by key manufacturers in the global meat snacks market. As a the fastest growing snack food segment, the meat snack market has garnered a wide base of customers specifically seeking for high protein and flavored snacks. Jerky, sticks, bars, and sausages are some of the main product types gaining higher level of traction among target customers. A key trend that is shaping meat snacks category includes gourmet brands that target customers' desire for different tastes, textures, proteins and natural brands. The millennial generation is driving this snack evolution. Small meals packed with nutrients are a reflection of their food ethos and their on-the-go lifestyle.Although plant-derived protein has been making headlines, demand for protein in general is on the rise, including animal-derived proteins. Once considered a particularly North American snack, jerky has gained popularity in Europe as well, after the Jack Link's brand entered the market in 2014, drawing attention of European snack manufacturers. Innovative new products, such as sausage crisps and traditional meat snacks from other regions, such as South African biltong, have since boosted the meat snacks. Hence rise in demand for jerky in European region is an influential meat snacks market trend.Connect to Analyst:The global meat snacks market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into jerky, sticks, bars, and others. By nature, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and rest of LAMEA).Key players profiled in the global Meat snacks industry include Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Golden Valley Natural, Hormel Foods Corporation, Jack Link's, Monogram Food Solutions, LLC., Meatsnacks Group, Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods, and others.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Plant-based Meat MarketAsia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

