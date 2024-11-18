RG Kar Scam Case Whistleblower To Move Court Against Irregularities In Another Bengal Govt Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhktar Ali, regarded as the whistleblower in the case of irregularities at the same hospital, has now started the process of moving the Calcutta High Court against similar irregularities at another state-run hospital.

Based on Ali's petition, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also made a suo motu entry into the matter by filing an enforcement case information report (ECIR).

Now, the same whistleblower has started the process of moving the court against the illegal termination of health and security workers at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and then recruiting their alternatives against hefty commissions.

According to Ali, the health and security workers at Murshidabad Medical College who rendered relentless services during the Covid-19 pandemic period were suddenly relieved of their duties with promises that they would be reinstated at a later stage.

However, he added, instead of reinstating them, the hospital authorities made fresh appointments for their replacement and in the process, there had been several irregularities, including recruitment against the commission.

Now Ali has decided to file a petition at the court on behalf of those who were illegally terminated from services. His counsel, as claimed by him, has already started the process of collecting the documents and papers required to file the petition.

Ali also claimed that like R.G. Kar, he had also brought the irregularities at Murshidabad Medical College to the notice of the West Bengal health department first in 2022 and then to the anti-corruption department.

However, since none of the departments acted or initiated a probe on the basis of his complaints now he has decided to move the court in the matter.

Ali first came to the limelight after a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court based on his petition ordered the CBI probe in the matter of financial irregularities at G when Sandip Ghosh was at the helm of affairs.