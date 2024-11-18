Sikorski On U.S. Approval For Ukraine To Strike Russia With ATACMS: This Is An Answer Putin Understands

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has responded to Russia's reported use of North Korean and its latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine by permitting Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia using ATACMS missiles.

Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski said this in a post on X , according to Ukrinform.

"President Biden responded to the entry of North Korean troops into the war and the massive Russian missile strike in a language that understands -- by lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles. The victim of aggression has the right to defend itself. Strength deters, weakness provokes," Sikorski wrote.

Biden allows Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS - NYT

Earlier, The New York Times , citing U.S. officials, reported that U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time allowed the Ukrainian military to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the reports, saying, "The strikes are not carried out with words. Missiles will speak for themselves."

