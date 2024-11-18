Sikorski On U.S. Approval For Ukraine To Strike Russia With ATACMS: This Is An Answer Putin Understands
Date
11/18/2024 2:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has responded to Russia's reported use of North Korean troops and its latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine by permitting Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia using ATACMS missiles.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this in a post on X , according to Ukrinform.
"President Biden responded to the entry of North Korean troops into the war and the massive Russian missile strike in a language that Putin understands -- by lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles. The victim of aggression has the right to defend itself. Strength deters, weakness provokes," Sikorski wrote.
Read also:
Biden allows Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS - NYT
Earlier, The New York Times , citing U.S. officials, reported that U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time allowed the Ukrainian military to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the reports, saying, "The strikes are not carried out with words. Missiles will speak for themselves."
Photo: PAP
MENAFN18112024000193011044ID1108895687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.