Alzheimer's Diagnostic Blood Test Now Available In The UK

(MENAFN- Pressat) Advance Tests Launches the LucentADTM Complete Test, Bringing New Standards of Alzheimer's Detection and Accessibility to the UK

London, 18TH November - Advance Tests, a pioneer in advanced diagnostics, today announced the exclusive UK launch of LucentAD Complete, an innovative, multi-marker blood test that provides highly accurate risk classification for amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer's . Developed by Lucent Diagnostics, a commercial brand of Quanterix Corporation, this breakthrough diagnostic test combines several Alzheimer's-related biomarkers, including p-Tau 217 , to enhance early detection in patients with cognitive symptoms . This exclusive collaboration between Lucent Diagnostics and Advance Tests allows Advance Tests to deliver the test to patients and healthcare providers in the UK from December 2nd , marking a significant milestone in accessible Alzheimer's diagnostics.

Key Advantages of LucentAD Complete :



Available Now: Bookings can be made now in the UK for appointments from December 2nd, introducing a biomarker blood test for clinical use for the very first time . Patient samples will be transported securely to the Lucent laboratories in the USA for analysis, with results made available within 15 working days.

High Accuracy: Achieves 90% accuracy in detecting amyloid pathology, in early-stage identification of Alzheimer's.

Accessible: Priced at £695, LucentAD Complete is a cost-effective alternative to PET imaging and lumbar punctures, which can be significantly more expensive.

Non-Invasive: Requires only a blood sample, eliminating the need for invasive CSF collection and costly imaging procedures, in line with Advance Tests' mission to make life-saving diagnostics widely accessible. Reduced Uncertainty: The inclusion of multiple biomarkers in a sophisticated algorithmic model significantly reduces intermediate results, allowing nearly 90% of those being tested to receive a conclusive classification that either rules in or rules out Alzheimer's Disease , far exceeding the standards set by the Global CEOi BBM Working Group.

The LucentAD Complete test utilizes p-Tau 217 along with additional biomarkers-Aβ42/40, GFAP, and NfL-to improve amyloid detection over single biomarker tests, delivering a result that either rules in or rules out amyloid pathology for approximately 90% of cases . The test meets the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease's (CEOi) and the US Alzheimer's Association (AA) performance standards for plasma-based diagnostic tools, offering an advanced alternative to the current gold standard cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or PET imaging approaches which are both highly invasive and considerably more expensive.

The test will be available on a private basis, with appointments for testing offered at Advance Tests' first clinic located on St Thomas Street, beside Guy's Hospital opposite London Bridge station . Additional clinics are planned for cities across the UK to expand patient access to this transformative diagnostic tool. Appointments can be booked now either directly or by healthcare providers via with appointments available from December 2nd 2024 .

“We're proud to exclusively bring LucentAD Complete to the UK, offering healthcare providers and patients a reliable and accessible diagnostic aid that can transform Alzheimer's care,” said Dr. Simon Worrell, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Advance Tests.“Our work with Quanterix strengthens our commitment to removing barriers to early diagnosis, enabling timely treatment that could profoundly impact patients' lives.”

Dr. Karan Jutlla, Head of the Centre for Applied and Inclusive Health Research, University of Wolverhampton, commented on the introduction of LucentAD Complete:“Having access to this sophisticated, non-invasive blood test is a game-changer for early Alzheimer's diagnosis in the UK. By simplifying diagnostics, we're helping more patients access critical care sooner, especially as new therapies for early-stage Alzheimer's are becoming available.”

About Advance Tests

Advance Tests collaborates with globally trusted biotech innovators, adopting their breakthrough diagnostic technologies once they meet stringent accreditation and compliance standards in leading healthcare markets. This enables Advance Tests to rapidly introduce proven tests to the UK, targeting critical patient backlogs and supporting those at high risk due to genetic or symptomatic factors.

Advance Tests is committed to pioneering accessible diagnostic solutions worldwide, aiming to break down barriers to early disease detection. Founded by four experienced leaders in diagnostics and healthcare innovation, Advance Tests' team brings unparalleled expertise in the commercialization of cutting-edge technology. Recently, the team collaborated on one of the world's largest COVID-19 mass-scale testing programs, which was instrumental in enabling travel and keeping critical industries open amid the pandemic.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Stephen Simpson, Advance Tests

...

07792767529