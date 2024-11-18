Moldova denounces comments by Russian envoy as ‘false, manipulative’

(MENAFN) Moldova on Sunday denounced what it called “false and manipulative” comments made by Moscow's envoy, emphasizing that his priority should be to ensure the withdrawal of Russian from its territory. The Moldovan expressed frustration over the remarks, calling them a distraction from more pressing bilateral issues.



Oleg Ozerov, Russia’s ambassador to Moldova, a country of approximately 2.5 million people bordering Ukraine, stated on Russia's public broadcaster, Radio Rossii, that Moldova’s “economic development and prosperity depend largely on gas supplies from Moscow.” He also accused “all kinds of external forces” of militarizing the country, raising concerns about foreign influence in Moldova.



Responding to these claims, Moldova's Foreign Ministry wrote on Telegram, “The statement that the economic situation of the Republic of Moldova depends on trade ties with the Russian Federation is a serious distortion of reality.” The ministry pointed out that over 65 percent of Moldova’s exports go to EU countries, whereas only 3.7 percent are directed toward Russia. It further accused Moscow of enforcing "abusive and politically motivated" embargoes against Moldova over the years.



The ministry also addressed Ozerov’s comments on Moldova’s neutrality, arguing that Russia is undermining this neutrality by stationing troops in the separatist region of Transnistria, which comprises about 12 percent of Moldova’s territory. “If the ambassador of the Russian Federation wants to contribute to the relaunch of bilateral relations, the first step should be to develop a concrete plan for the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from the left of the Dniester (River),” the statement asserted, referencing the breakaway region that lacks international recognition.

