Turkey Blocks Israeli President's Flight To COP29 In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Nov 18 (IANS) Turkey has denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog's airplane access to Turkish airspace on his way to Azerbaijan, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli had requested permission for Herzog's plane to use Turkish airspace en route to the 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change in Baku, which kicked off on November 11, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Turkish authorities rejected the request, Anadolu reported, citing an anonymous Turkish official.

Herzog canceled his visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday due to "security considerations," the Times of Israel reported.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have been strained since 2010, largely over the Palestinian issue, and it took more than a decade for the two countries to normalise ties.

While political interactions had started to improve before the Gaza conflict, the ongoing crisis has reignited tensions, with both sides trading accusations. Turkey has also suspended all trade with Israel amid the hostilities.