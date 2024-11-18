Allu Arjun, Rashmika Flaunt Their Linguistic Skill To Conquer Hindi Heartland

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, who are set to reprise their iconic roles in the upcoming movie, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', impressed the audience in Patna with their linguistic skills in Hindi considering both the actors work in south Indian cinema and Hindi is not their first language.

The actors attended the mega trailer launch of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Patna, and welcomed the audience.

Allu spoke to a huge crowd present at the event and entertained them with his efforts in Hindi. He said,“My salute to the land of Bihar. I have come to Bihar for the first time. Thank you so much for your love and welcome. Pushpa never bows down, but for the first time today, Pushpa will bow down for your love. I have come here for the first time on this great land of Bihar. I'm really touched by the love that you have showered upon us and thank you is not enough for that. I bow my head in front of you all for your love”.

Rashmika, who is a bit more fluent in Hindi spoke with the audience at the event, and also tendered an apology for running a little behind the time for the unveiling of the trailer.

The actress said in Hindi,“Thank you. I would like to welcome all of you to Pushpa's Srivalli, at the 'Pushpa 2' trailer launch event. I know that we have taken a little more time, but I can promise you that it's all worth it. After two years of hard work, you are all going to see the world of Pushpa, so I am very happy”.

Meanwhile, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut 'Pushpa: The Rise', is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2024.