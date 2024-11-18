Moecc Launches 2024-30 Strategy With 50 Initiatives, 100 Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has unveiled its Strategy for 2024-2030, which encompasses more than 50 initiatives and 100 projects aimed at environmental preservation and climate change mitigation.

In a ceremony held yesterday under the patronage of the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Strategy was inaugurated by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

The theme of the Strategy is 'Together Towards a Sustainable Environment for a Better Future.'



The event was graced by the presence of Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim as well as various ministers and other distinguished guests.

During his address at the ceremony, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change emphasised that the strategy adopts a holistic approach, enhancing the nation's capacity to tackle escalating environmental challenges while leveraging the insights gained over the years.

“Qatar has set ambitious goals that reflect its vision for a sustainable environmental future, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, restoring 30% of environmentally affected natural habitats, and protecting 30% of land and coastal areas,” said Al Subaie.

He added:“In addition to protecting 17 endemic and endangered species, and reducing the introduction of invasive alien species by 50% by 2030, as part of national efforts to preserve biodiversity. The Minister said that more than 30 initiatives and over 100 projects have been developed to achieve the desired goals and sustain them in the long term.

“The Ministry's vision seeks to achieve a sustainable environment that is balanced with development, and capable of adapting to climate change, based on four main axes that aim to protect and preserve natural resources in cooperation with institutions and society, and based on an effective regulatory framework that enhances general environmental awareness,” said Al Subaie.

The Minister stated that the primary focus of the Ministry's efforts lies in the first axis, which encompasses environmental sustainability and climate change. This axis involves safeguarding the environment and natural reserves, effectively managing hazardous radioactive and chemical substances, and addressing climate change. Emphasis is placed on the implementation of sustainable practices that guarantee the conservation of resources for future generations.

“As for the second axis, research, innovation and digital transformation, the Ministry seeks through it to enhance research and development and find innovative solutions to environmental challenges, with a focus on digital transformation to raise the efficiency of environmental activities and enhance their sustainability,” said Al Subaie.

The third axis, governance, was elaborated upon, highlighting its emphasis on the development of environmental legislation and policies, as well as the establishment of sophisticated legal frameworks that guarantee the enforcement of environmental standards. This includes rigorous oversight of project execution to ensure both effectiveness and adherence.

The Minister emphasized that the initiation of this strategy marks the commencement of a new era, necessitating collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to realize the ambitious national objectives.

He noted that this strategy is a significant milestone in the commitment to fulfilling Qatar National Vision 2030, underscoring the Ministry's crucial role in spearheading initiatives for environmental sustainability and addressing climate change as part of the Third National Development Strategy.

The new strategy seeks to bolster national initiatives aimed at environmental protection and tackling climate-related challenges, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 to achieve comprehensive sustainable development. It focuses on essential areas that support sustainability and address prevailing environmental issues at both national and international levels.