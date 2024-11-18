QU Exxonmobil Teacher Academy Empowers Future Generations Through STEM Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar University ExxonMobil STEM Teacher Academy (QUESTA) is making remarkable strides, thanks to the high-level collaboration between of Education and Higher Education and the National Educational Development Center (NEDC) at Qatar University and ExxonMobil Qatar.

This initiative stands as a transformative effort to elevate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Qatar.

Originally launched in 2012 as the Qatar University ExxonMobil Teachers Academy (QUEMTA), the programme has undergone significant restructuring to align with the ministry's vision for enhancing and modernizing Qatar's national curricula.



This year, as it celebrates its 10th edition, the academy has brought together educators from across Qatar, aiming to equip them with innovative instructional practices and strategies for both STEM teaching and learning that align with both Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

Additionally, it now aligns with the ministry's 2024-2030 strategy,“Igniting the Spark of Learning”. QUESTA's objective is clear and focuses on supporting this strategy for an education system that fosters creativity and raises the percentage of STEM graduates from 10% to 18%. This effort aims to build a skilled workforce ready to drive economic growth and promote innovation in Qatar.

QUESTA is already making a difference - so far, it has reached over 20,000 students.

QUESTA's educational journey for teachers spans two phases. The first phase, held in November 2024, comprised a comprehensive series of training workshops totalling 42 hours, led by the NEDC. These interactive sessions aimed to deepen teachers' understanding of the integrative STEM approach, equipping them with essential skills and teaching practices to foster classroom implementation.

The second phase will focus on field training during the second semester of the academic year 2024-2025, allowing teachers to apply the knowledge and skills acquired in their classrooms, supported through individual mentoring and coaching sessions by NEDC which will enhance teachers' self-efficacy.

This year, the programme welcomed 60 teachers from Grades 7 and 8 across 30 schools, including ten representatives from Teach For Qatar. Participants explored effective methods for planning and implementing various STEM projects, including engineering design processes, project-based learning, problem-based learning, and inquiry-based learning.

Additionally, they gained skills in planning STEM lessons and projects, assessing their students learning effectively, and engaging students in the learning process.

QUESTA represents a forward-thinking vision to empower teachers in STEM education and its disciplines. Its mission focuses on providing advanced, globally aligned training programs that emphasize innovation, critical thinking, and sustainability - crucial elements for enhancing educational quality and building a knowledge-based economy.

The academy's objectives are centred around inspiring teachers to actively plan, design, and implement STEM education in their classrooms. By facilitating the application of STEM projects, encouraging reflective practices, and fostering specialised learning communities, the academy aims to create a professional learning community where educators can thrive and collaborate.