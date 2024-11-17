First EU Youth Short Film Festival To Be Held In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Delegation of the European Union to Qatar has announced the launch of the first EU Youth Short Festival, with the theme 'Frames, reframed,' on November 24-25, at the Doha Beach Club.

The event will bring together emerging filmmakers from both the EU member states and Qatar to showcase their work, exchange ideas, and celebrate the evolving art of short filmmaking, a statement said Sunday.

The festival will also feature two masterclasses led by renowned professionals. Aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts will gain insights into the transformative role of AI in film production and learn practical approaches to creating impactful short films using minimal resources.

On November 24, Rafael Antunes, associate professor in the Bachelor's programme in Cinema, Video, and Multimedia Communication at Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologias, will lead a session on Transforming Film Production with AI Tools, exploring how AI enhances script analysis, visual planning, and audience engagement.

On November 25, Pedro Canavilhas, Lisbon-based filmmaker and producer, and the co-founder of B'Lizzard Motion Pictures, and Hadeer Omar, an Egyptian media artist, designer, and Assistant Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, will conduct a masterclass on Social Media Short Films, focusing on creating compelling content using only a smartphone or low-budget camera.

The EU ambassador to Qatar, Dr Cristian Tudor, said:“By bringing together filmmakers from Europe and Qatar, we aim to highlight the universal power of storytelling and build deeper connections between our communities.”

The festival is open to the public, and registration is required to attend. To register, visit the event's website at

