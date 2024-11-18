Waseef Holds Promotional Campaign For Health Pro Medical Discount Cards At Madinatna Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Waseef, a leading management and marketing company, has organised a promotional campaign to introduce Pro medical discount cards to its employees and beneficiaries of real estate projects managed by Waseef.

The campaign was held in cooperation with Health Pro for Medical and Insurance Services at Madinatna project. This two-day campaign comes in implementation of the cooperation agreement concluded by Waseef Company with Health Pro Medical and Insurance Services Company in July.

Under the agreement, beneficiaries of real estate projects managed by Waseef, as well as its employees, will be provided with Health Pro medical discount cards at competitive prices. These cards will allow holders to access a wide range of medical services at discounted rates at various healthcare facilities throughout the country, available year-round.

Abeer Medical Center, Naseem Al Rabee Medical Center, Alpha Laboratories, Al Aqsa Medical Center, Al Wehda Medical Center, Gulf Dental Center, Al-Ahli Hospital, Al Hilal Medical Center and other centres participated in the campaign.

The campaign witnessed a great turnout from the residents of Madinatna project, in addition to the beneficiaries of other projects, who praised it and expressed their happiness to benefit from the free services provided by the participating medical centres, such as blood sugar testing, measuring vital signs, blood pressure testing, dental consultations, in addition to nutrition services, family clinic services, and children's examinations.

This campaign confirms Waseef Company's strategic approach to providing additional services to the beneficiaries of its projects, in a way that meets their ambitions and aspirations, ensures the improvement of the quality of services provided, and improves the experience of the beneficiaries of the projects it manages.