South Korea's Long-Range Radar Approved For Combat Suitability

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Nov 18 (IANS) A new long-range radar system developed with homegrown has been approved for combat suitability, South Korea's arms procurement agency said Monday.

Its equipment is expected to bolster surveillance of aircraft in the country's air defence identification zone (KADIZ).

The new radar system is capable of conducting around-the-clock surveillance in KADIZ and transmitting real-time data to the Air Force's Master Control and Reporting Center, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Defense Program Administration (DAPA).

The approval comes after DAPA signed an agreement with South Korean defence firm LIG Nex1 in February 2021 to develop the homegrown long-range radar system and conducted an 18-month-long assessment for combat suitability.

"The assessment confirmed it satisfied all requirements of the Air Force with top-notch performance in detection distance, probability and accuracy," DAPA said in a release.

With the latest development, South Korea has become one of the few countries, along with the US, France, Italy and Spain, that can manufacture long-range radar systems with homegrown technology, it added.

The new equipment is set to go into production in 2026 to replace outdated models.